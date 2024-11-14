Save big on Nintendo Switch bundles and deals at Argos before Black Friday even starts

Don't even bother waiting for Black Friday if you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch; high street retailer Argos is currently hosting some phenomenal bundle deals over at its website.

Chief among these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is an astounding Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that packs in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for just £289.99. That is astounding value, given the console by itself typically retails at £309.99. So you're saving £20, and getting an incredible game and an NSO subscription on top of it? Ridiculous.

Fear not if you're on a small budget, though. Argos is also offering a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle with a pre-installed copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for £189.99 (was £199.99). Again, incredible value given the included extras.

Check out the list below for more info on these deals.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

We're not going to sugarcoat it; these are some of the best bundles we've ever seen for ahead of the official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. If you're planning on picking one up for yourself or as a gift for a family member, Argos is absolutely the best place to do so right now.

As for Nintendo Switch Online, having 12 months of it out of the box is an excellent addition. Nintendo's subscription service allows access to online multiplayer, as well as neat extras like an array of retro libraries featuring NES, SNES, Game Boy, N64 games, and more.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.