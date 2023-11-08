Revenant Hill has been canceled due to "serious health issues" affecting the team

The Glory Society, the team behind the upcoming Night in the Woods akin adventure game Revenant Hill, has taken to Twitter to share that development of the title has stopped due to serious health issues affecting the team and causing members to step away from the project.

The statement begins: “Making anything complex poses challenges along the way. Games take a while to make and usually require a good team working together. We’ve been lucky to have one such good team. Unfortunately, recent serious health issues have necessitated two key members stepping away from the project indefinitely.

We are a small team and we each wear multiple hats. This is a loss of several hard-to-replace hats in an environment where all hats are needed. Given the realities of schedules, budgets, and the fraught task of reworking the whole project within those parameters, the team has amicably decided to suspend operations. For all intents and purposes, this is the end of the development of Revenant Hill.”

The full statement posted to Twitter can be seen below:

Revenant Hill was first announced in May, offering a trailer as the first look into a new take on a familiar world. Although not a direct sequel to 2017’s Night in the Woods, it appeared to boast a similar tone and art style which sparked a lot of interest from fans of the game, which is why news of the development being canceled has sparked such upset.

With that said, the team didn’t explicitly state that the operations of The Glory Society would be suspended indefinitely, so there’s still potential that the team will continue working together in the future, but for now, the health of those affected is the primary focus.

