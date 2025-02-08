PSN is down – gamers left without their online fix as PlayStation Network outage is still ongoing after 12 hours

Major PSN outage still very much in progress, sadly

PlayStation Network
(Image credit: Sony)
  • PlayStation Network has been down for just over 12 hours
  • While the outage appeared to settle after an initial spike, it has worsened again in the last few hours
  • We don't yet have an official cause or ETA for when PSN will get back to normal

The PlayStation Network has been down for just over 12 hours at this point, in what appears to be a major outage, and one that’s still very much ongoing, sadly.

Based on reports from Downdetector there was a huge spike of complaints initially, peaking at over 14,000 reports, and that appeared to settle down somewhat – notably without being completely resolved – before another smaller peak has been hit, and sustained, over the last few hours.

Those wanting to grab a weekend session of Call of Duty on PlayStation, or whatever their preferred online poison, may find that tricky right now.

Some users are telling us that they are successfully getting onto PSN, but there are plenty of other reports on X from gamers who can’t log in – and the official status looks, shall we say, shaky.

An unfortunate array of red lights

According to the PlayStation North American support account on X, “some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” but there are no further details given, or any idea of an ETA for a fix here.

That post on X just points to the PlayStation Network service status dashboard, which currently displays a rather worrying array of red lights.

There are reported sign-in issues for PSN, and we’re advised: “You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The red flag in the ‘Gaming and social’ part of the dashboard notes: “You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features.” Again, a resolution is promised ASAP, but as you’re probably aware, these are boilerplate messages. It’s not like Sony wouldn’t be working to fix this quickly, is it?

For now, though, we remain rather in the dark at to any causes, but given that the red lights extend beyond PSN gaming and log ins, to also encompass the PlayStation Store, as well as PlayStation Video and Direct, this is looking like it might be a thorny one. Particularly given the prolonged nature of the outage so far.

We’ll keep a close eye on the situation and update this story if we hear anything more concrete from PlayStation support. But about all gamers can do right now is keep their fingers firmly crossed that this doesn’t turn out to be as complex as some of the indicators here are suggesting – and just keep trying to log in.

