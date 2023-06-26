Guerrilla honors Lance Reddick with touching Horizon Forbidden West tribute

Guerrilla Games has included a memorial site to Lance Reddick in Horizon Forbidden West via a game patch. The site pays tribute to the actor who played the iconic character of Sylens in the game as well as its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn.

The commemorative shrine for Lance Reddick can be found in the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores expansion and features the actor's name brightly illuminated among some gorgeous foliage of the game's beautiful open world.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Guerilla Games wrote that: "In honor of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all". This was followed by: " Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom, and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly".

Lance Reddick's character of Sylens was integral to the stories of both Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn before it, some of the best PS5 games available on the platform to date. Revealing himself to players as an unlikely ally to series protagonist Aloy, he would go on to have a deeper and more meaningful role in the sequel and expansion which would further connect with players.

It's a touching tribute to the actor who was no stranger to bringing video game characters to life. Lance Reddick famously portrayed Commander Zavala in the popular online shooter Destiny 2, the Titan Vanguard of the Tower. In a blog post from March, Bungie confirmed that there is more to come from the late actor's contributions to the massively successful title.

Bungie wrote that: "As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself. For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala’s presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility".

Lance Reddick will be dearly missed in the worlds of video games and movies and TV, and this latest tribute from Guerrilla is an excellent way to pay respects forward. His other video game credits include roles in titles such as Quantum Break and Payday 2, and he is arguably most known to modern audiences on the silver screen as Charon, the concierge of the Continental Hotel in the critically acclaimed John Wick series. He passed at the age of 60.

The Horizon series is beautiful and best enjoyed with one of the best monitors for PS5 or one of the best gaming TVs. If you enjoy Destiny 2 then our list of the best FPS games can help you find more to play in a similar vein.