If you were holding out for some PS5 console or bundle deals in the UK this summer, then you were probably left quite disappointed by Amazon's distinct lack of price cuts in the recent Prime Day sale.
However, fear not, as Sony's own official online storefront has come through with the goods and slashed the prices of a bunch of consoles and bundles as part of its own summer sale in the UK.
There's a grand total of five PS5 bundles on offer right now with varying discounts, and you can check them all out below. However, the top picks for me are the standard PS5 Slim console, which is now £434.99 at PlayStation Direct (down from £479.99), and the standard PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which has a huge 90 quid off it, and is now available for £339.99 at PlayStation Direct instead of £429.99.
PS5 Slim disc-drive console deals
This is a superb price cut, and while not the deepest we've ever seen, it still represents a wonderful price on the console, which is still great value for money. Taking nearly the cost of a new game off the MSRP is always welcome and means you can pick up something else with that amount.
If you want to commit to a PS5 console now but know already you'll need an extra controller - and, let's face it, when is an extra controller a bad idea? (Never.) - then this bundle that throws in another DualSense is for you with its discounted price.
The most bombastic PS5 bundles that PS Direct sells itself is this one, which gets you a console and membership of its top-level PS Plus subscription service, Premium. This is perfect for anyone looking to get online immediately as well as tap into a vast gaming library that spans all the PlayStation generations.
PS5 Slim Digital Edition console deals
The Digital Edition is perfect for those who have given up collecting discs or embraced the age of the internet Gamer. This price is a superb one too, with a massive reduction of 90 quid.
If the above bundle attracts, then consider this one that throws in an extra DualSense for only 50 quid more - that's technically one of the best prices on the controller we've seen this year, too!
If you're not in the UK, or want to get a bird's eye view of prices of the PS5, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
