Prep 107GB of space as Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and expected global release times are shared by Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows' global release timings have been revealed

It's also available to preload now on Xbox Series X|S

The game will take up roughly 107GB of space on console

Ubisoft has revealed the global release times for Assassin's Creed Shadows and, if you have the game pre-ordered, you're now able to preload it ahead of launch if you're on Xbox Series X|S.

The official Assassin's Creed account on X / Twitter uploaded the upcoming game's global release timings as a handy image, and while it shows that preloading is available now on Xbox consoles, folks on other systems will need to wait a bit. For PS5, it'll be March 18 at midnight (local time), and on PC, players can begin preloading on March 17 at 4pm UTC.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In the US, Shadows will be available to play from March 19 at 9pm PDT / March 20 at 12am EDT on Steam. For consoles, it's March 20 at 12am PDT / 12am EDT, meaning folks on the East Coast should be able to play it a little earlier on Xbox and PS5.

For the UK, it's March 20 at 4am GMT on Steam and midnight GMT on consoles. But if you're planning on burning that midnight oil, it'll actually be available via Ubisoft Connect on PC slightly earlier on March 19 at 10pm GMT.

Lastly, if you're preloading Assassin's Creed Shadows today on Xbox Series consoles, make sure you've got a hefty chunk of space reserved either on the system or on one of the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs. That's because it's going to take up around 107.77GB (thanks, Eurogamer). But hey, if your download speeds aren't the best, at least there's plenty of time to get it prepped and ready to go on your console for day one.

We're definitely keen to check out the full game for ourselves this month. TRG's managing editor, Rob Dwiar, recently spent six hours with Assassin's Creed Shadows and came away with very positive impressions.

