These Black Friday Space Marine Warhammer deals are an alpha-level threat to my bank account
The Emperor's finest... deals
There are far more Black Friday Space Marine Warhammer deals than I expected. Usually, Warhammer savings over the Black Friday period are sporadic, marked by the occasional flash sale. This year, however, we're seeing savings across a wide range of Space Marine kits. If you like grimdark supersoldiers, these amount to some of the best Black Friday gaming deals of the year.
Warhammer is one of my favorite hobbies. There's something special about building and painting an army of tiny plastic soldiers all for yourself. When it comes to the dystopian sci-fi universe of Warhammer 40,000, the Space Marines are very much the poster boys. Like a perverse combination of Judge Dredd, Master Chief, and Doom guy, these dispassionate enforcers of the authoritarian Imperium of Man have one heck of an aesthetic, combining high-tech power armor with gothic iconography.
I've been into Warhammer 40,000 for about five years now, and I've somehow never started a Space Marine army of my own. However, these top Black Friday Deals are tempting me to change my tune. Discounts on Space Marine kits of 15 percent or more seem to be commonplace across the board this year, with even some very recent sets getting discounted, too. Read on to see exactly what I'm talking about.
Today's best Black Friday Space Marine Warhammer deals
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines: Primaris Intercessors: was
$60 now $51 at Amazon
Save $9 - These are the backbone of any Space Marine army. A versatile and iconic kit, Primaris Intercessors are a steal at 15% off. Ideal for anyone wanting to start collecting Space Marines, these soldiers are tough, reliable, and fun to paint.
Price Check: Games Workshop - $60
UK price: Wayland Games - £30
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines: Jump Pack Intercessors: was
$60 now £51 at Amazon
Save $9 - A new sculpt first released this year, Jump Pack Intercessors are melee specialists capable of tearing opponents to shreds in close combat. A great choice if you prefer things up close and personal, this kit is solid value for money thanks to this 15% discount.
Price Check: Games Workshop - $60
UK price: Weyland Games - £28
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines: Company Heroes: was
$65.00 now $55.25 at Amazon
Save $10 - Another top-tier sculpt from 2023, Company Heroes are the perfect leaders for a Space Marine force. The box includes a captain as well as four veteran bodyguards. Bursting with detail, these models make for a fantastic centerpiece.
Price check: Games Workshop - $65
UK price: Amazon - £39
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Primaris Repulsor Executioner: was
$125.99 now $91.09 at Amazon
Save $33 - One part troop carrier, one part battle tank, the Repulsor Executioner is a versatile multi-purpose vehicle. At over 25% off, you'll struggle to find a better bargain on one of these beauties. After all, don't your troops deserve to ride in style?
Price check: Games Workshop - $112
UK price: was
£67.50 now £56.36 at Amazo
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Primaris Eliminators: was
$60 now $51 at Amazon
Save $9 - An excellent support unit, Primaris Eliminators are versatile snipers capable of dealing with hordes or elites with ease. Combining Metal Gear flair with classic 40k gothic flair, these are some gorgeous miniatures, well worth snagging at 15% off.
Price check: Games Workshop - $60
UK price: was
£35 now £29.75 at Goblin Gaming
Looking for more tabletop action? Our guide to the best Black Friday board game deals will sort you out. Alternatively, if you want somewhere to paint your nice new Warhammer, have a look at the top Black Friday gaming desk deals.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Desire Athow
By Rob Dwiar
By Desire Athow