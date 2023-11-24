These Black Friday Space Marine Warhammer deals are an alpha-level threat to my bank account

There are far more Black Friday Space Marine Warhammer deals than I expected. Usually, Warhammer savings over the Black Friday period are sporadic, marked by the occasional flash sale. This year, however, we're seeing savings across a wide range of Space Marine kits. If you like grimdark supersoldiers, these amount to some of the best Black Friday gaming deals of the year.

Warhammer is one of my favorite hobbies. There's something special about building and painting an army of tiny plastic soldiers all for yourself. When it comes to the dystopian sci-fi universe of Warhammer 40,000, the Space Marines are very much the poster boys. Like a perverse combination of Judge Dredd, Master Chief, and Doom guy, these dispassionate enforcers of the authoritarian Imperium of Man have one heck of an aesthetic, combining high-tech power armor with gothic iconography.

I've been into Warhammer 40,000 for about five years now, and I've somehow never started a Space Marine army of my own. However, these top Black Friday Deals are tempting me to change my tune. Discounts on Space Marine kits of 15 percent or more seem to be commonplace across the board this year, with even some very recent sets getting discounted, too. Read on to see exactly what I'm talking about.

Today's best Black Friday Space Marine Warhammer deals

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines: Jump Pack Intercessors: was $60 now £51 at Amazon

Save $9 - A new sculpt first released this year, Jump Pack Intercessors are melee specialists capable of tearing opponents to shreds in close combat. A great choice if you prefer things up close and personal, this kit is solid value for money thanks to this 15% discount. Price Check: Games Workshop - $60 UK price: Weyland Games - £28

