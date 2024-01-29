Sony announces monster PlayStation State of Play this week covering 15 plus games

Sony has confirmed that a new PlayStation State of Play event is taking place on Wednesday, January 31, and it’s going to be a chunky one.

The first State of Play of the year is set to be 40 minutes long, and in that time, “15+ games” will be covered, so fasten your seatbelts, because it sounds like it’s going to be quite a ride.

While Sony hasn’t given away many of the specifics in advance, it revealed that “extended looks” at Shift Up’s action-adventure Stellar Blade and Team Ninja’s gorgeous role-playing game Rise of the Ronin (both PlayStation 5-exclusive games) will be shown. At the time of writing, Stellar Blade doesn’t currently have a confirmed release window, whereas Rise of the Ronin is set to launch on March 22.

Get ready for a new State of Play! https://t.co/KDyuY2UvfqTune in on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok this Wednesday at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT for 40 minutes covering 15+ games, including extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, plus more from talented game developers from… pic.twitter.com/MQg76iv8TtJanuary 29, 2024 See more

Given that we don't know much of what will be shown, it’ll be particularly interesting to see what Sony has in store for us. A fresh PlayStation Blog post states that viewers will be given “a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.” Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like everything that’ll be included will definitely be coming out this year, so keep that in mind in the build-up to the event.

Viewers will be able to tune in to the State of Play on Twitch , TikTok or YouTube starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT on January 31, which is the equivalent of February 1 at 9am AEDT. Be sure to set a reminder so that you don’t miss out on the news and announcements as they happen.