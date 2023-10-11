PlayStation Plus Extra gets into the spooky spirit with Dead Island and Outlast 2 this month

Sony has officially confirmed the selection of games being added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month. Those subscribers at Extra-tier will be able to dive into a number of games well-suited to Halloween.

Kicking things off is Gotham Knights , Warner Bros. Games’ 2022 not-quite-Batman action RPG. Players can take on the role of Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing either solo or with friends in online co-op play. It might not be a horror game, but bats (or a lack thereof, I suppose) can be pretty spooky.

On the more traditionally Halloween-y side of things is The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. This survival horror game is the third game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series - the first two, Man of Medan and Little Hope, are already available to play the PS Plus Extra catalog.

Dead Island Definitive Edition is also being added for everyone’s zombie-splatting needs, as well as the psychological horror of Outlast 2 - assuming you need more nightmare fuel. Adding to the scary theme is the sci-fi horror Alien: Isolation which has you evade a prowling xenomorph as you attempt to survive an abandoned space station.

If you’re not a fan of losing sleep or destroying zombies, fear not, as there are plenty more not-so-hair-raising options joining the subscription service, too. One huge highlight is Disco Elysium - The Final Cut. One of the best story games ever made, this gritty isometric RPG sees players step into the shoes of a detective with amnesia, who must solve a murder case.

Otherwise, subscribers can look forward to playing the adventure puzzle game Far: Changing Tides, the space flight sim Elite Dangerous, action shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E, tricky soulslike Eldest Souls, and adventure game Röki.

Finally, anyone subscribed to the most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus, Premium, will be able to play four additional older titles - Tekken 6, Ape Escape Academy, IQ Final, and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny.

All of these games will be available to play via the subscription service from next Tuesday, October 17.