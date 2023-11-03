Play hundreds of games for just $0.99 with this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is approaching fast, with the sales event formally starting on November 24. As in past years, however, plenty of retailers have begun already putting up some fantastic Black Friday gaming deals early.

Announced in a press release, EA is currently offering a huge discount on EA Play, its game subscription service, until November 17. Like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PS Plus, EA Play lets you dive into an expansive library of EA titles at no additional cost.

This includes access to recent favorites like the spine-tingling Dead Space remake, the Monster Hunter inspired Wild Hearts, and top sports titles like EA SPORTS FC 24. Regularly priced at $4.99 a month, this new discount sees the cost of your first month reduced to just $0.99.

Alongside access to the library of games, you gain a 10% discount on digital purchases of EA games. This includes DLC for hugely popular titles like The Sims 4, meaning that fans could potentially score a significant saving on their regular expansion pack purchases by taking advantage of this deal.

Subscribers also get to redeem some exclusive digital goodies in select titles, for example regular Ultimate Team Packs in Madden NFL 24 or additional cosmetics in EA Sports WRC. With so much on offer, you’re getting absolutely fantastic value here for under a dollar.

Unlike some other game subscription services, EA Play is available across a wide range of platforms. This includes PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Owners of older hardware, like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, are also able to use the service.

If you do take advantage of this offer, be aware that the subscription will automatically renew for the default monthly price of $4.99 unless canceled. It also doesn't look like this offer is available anywhere outside of the US at the moment.

