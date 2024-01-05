Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is free via the Epic Games Store for a few more days
A super(hero) saving
One of the best superhero games, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, just went on sale on the Epic Games Store, and for a few more days, players will be able to snag the fantastic title for free.
It's been a brilliant start to the year in terms of game savings; just yesterday, we saw A Plague Tale: Innocence go on sale for free on the Epic Games Store. While this deal is no longer active, it seems like Epic Games is hellbent on still spreading good vibes with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
Players can currently snag Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the Epic Games Store for free. While you have slightly more time to make full use of this deal than you did for A Plague Tale: Innocence, the discount will cease to continue come January 11, 2024. So, if you're looking to fill your library with another excellent game, this is just the deal for you
This fantastic superhero game sees players take the role of Starlord as they lead the famous group of saviors, including Groot, Rocket Racoon, Gamora, and Drax. You'll have to face up against godly threats as you protect the Galaxy and all who live in it. The new story won mass acclaim as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy took home the prize for best narrative at The Game Awards 2021.
If you're a fan of thrilling, action-packed fight scenes, hilarious writing, and some good old-fashioned 80's pop and rock, then Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the next game you should get started on. What do you have to lose? It's free, after all.
If you're looking for more brilliant games, then be sure to check out the best story games available to play right now, or if you're still looking for a bargain, then take a look at the best free games and best free-to-play Steam games.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
Most Popular
By Rowan Davies