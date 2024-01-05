Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is free via the Epic Games Store for a few more days

One of the best superhero games, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, just went on sale on the Epic Games Store, and for a few more days, players will be able to snag the fantastic title for free.

It's been a brilliant start to the year in terms of game savings; just yesterday, we saw A Plague Tale: Innocence go on sale for free on the Epic Games Store. While this deal is no longer active, it seems like Epic Games is hellbent on still spreading good vibes with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Players can currently snag Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the Epic Games Store for free. While you have slightly more time to make full use of this deal than you did for A Plague Tale: Innocence, the discount will cease to continue come January 11, 2024. So, if you're looking to fill your library with another excellent game, this is just the deal for you

This fantastic superhero game sees players take the role of Starlord as they lead the famous group of saviors, including Groot, Rocket Racoon, Gamora, and Drax. You'll have to face up against godly threats as you protect the Galaxy and all who live in it. The new story won mass acclaim as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy took home the prize for best narrative at The Game Awards 2021.

If you're a fan of thrilling, action-packed fight scenes, hilarious writing, and some good old-fashioned 80's pop and rock, then Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the next game you should get started on. What do you have to lose? It's free, after all.

