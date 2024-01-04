A Plague Tale: Innocence is free on the Epic Games Store, but only for a few more hours

The action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Innocence is currently on a monster sale right now at the Epic Games Store, with it being completely free to download and play.

A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of a young girl and her brother who are being hunted by the Inquisition during the Black Death. You must constantly stay one step ahead of the soldier and avoid the effects and shocks of the deadly disease while trying to understand your younger brother's mysterious powers.

If you're looking for a new story game to add to your games library, then this single-player game is a great addition. It's also completely free on the Epic Games Store right now, so that helps. However, the discount will end in just a few hours today (January 4) at 8am PT/ 11am ET/ 4pm GMT.

There is also a sale on the Epic Games Store for a bundle that includes the first title, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and its sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem. However, the deal isn't quite as good here as it's not free but half-price. While we did find some areas of the sequel lacking, such as the somewhat slow narrative pacing and the restrictively linear exploration, it's still a title that is full of incredible locations and action scenes. The bundle is still a great option if you want to round off the sibling's adventure.

However, if you don't have an Epic Games account, then you can also get a great deal over on Steam, which sees A Plague Tale: Innocence down to just $8.89 or £6.99 right now in the Steam Winter Sale.

