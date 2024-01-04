A Plague Tale: Innocence is free on the Epic Games Store, but only for a few more hours
Time's running out
The action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Innocence is currently on a monster sale right now at the Epic Games Store, with it being completely free to download and play.
A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of a young girl and her brother who are being hunted by the Inquisition during the Black Death. You must constantly stay one step ahead of the soldier and avoid the effects and shocks of the deadly disease while trying to understand your younger brother's mysterious powers.
If you're looking for a new story game to add to your games library, then this single-player game is a great addition. It's also completely free on the Epic Games Store right now, so that helps. However, the discount will end in just a few hours today (January 4) at 8am PT/ 11am ET/ 4pm GMT.
There is also a sale on the Epic Games Store for a bundle that includes the first title, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and its sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem. However, the deal isn't quite as good here as it's not free but half-price. While we did find some areas of the sequel lacking, such as the somewhat slow narrative pacing and the restrictively linear exploration, it's still a title that is full of incredible locations and action scenes. The bundle is still a great option if you want to round off the sibling's adventure.
However, if you don't have an Epic Games account, then you can also get a great deal over on Steam, which sees A Plague Tale: Innocence down to just $8.89 or £6.99 right now in the Steam Winter Sale.
If you want something with fewer rats in it, then be sure to check out our lists of the best RPGs and the best story games that are available to play right now.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
Most Popular
By Al Griffin