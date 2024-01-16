Party shooter Foamstars is set to launch in February and will be free for PS Plus subscribers

In some pretty major news for the foam fandom, developer and publisher Square Enix has announced a release date for the upcoming frothy 4v4 party shooter Foamstars.

Confirmed in a recent press release, Foamstars is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2024. At launch the game will be available to download and play for free to all PlayStation Plus members as part of the PS Plus monthly lineup.

If you are a PS Plus subscriber, you will have the chance to redeem it until March 4, 2024. It will then be made available to purchase for $29.99 on March 5, 2024 but will still require an active PS Plus subscription to play. A new trailer has been released alongside the reveal of a release date, which you can watch below:

After launch, Foamstars will receive seasonal updates featuring optional battle-pass style season passes which will allow players to progress through reward tiers for additional items by completing missions. These will cost $5.99 each and provide those who choose to purchase them immediate access to newly added characters.

For anyone who is not already fully wrapped up in the hype and might need a quick refresher, Foamstars is a 4v4 party shooter that very much seems to be a different take on the Splatoon formula. Coming exclusively to PS5 and PS4, it features PvP multiplayer modes that challenge teams to coat various arenas with foam and defeat their opponents. Set in the soapy city of Bath Vegas, all of the action is all part of a fictional competition called the Foamsmash.

The game is confirmed to include both team-based PvP and co-op PvE modes, including the option to play randomized Squad Missions either alone or with others, which sounds like a fairly hefty amount of content to get to grips with out of the gate.

If you don't already have an active PS Plus subscription and don't want to miss out on the foamy fun

