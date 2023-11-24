Our favorite Xbox Wireless Controller designs are down to bargain prices this Black Friday

This year's Black Friday gaming deals have been superb for the Xbox Wireless Controller and its various colorways but two in particular are standing out as especially impressive.

Black Friday Xbox controller deals have been incredible this year, with some of the official gamepad's rarer color options seeing incredible discounts and having a surprising amount of stock at various retailers. Right now, you can pick up the Stellar Shift edition for just $39.99 at Best Buy (was $69.99). Also, the gorgeous Stormcloud Vapor model with its hypnotic design is down to an impressive $45 at Walmart (was $69.99).

Both controllers are functionally identical to the base Xbox Wireless Controller. But at these low prices, it's extremely easy to recommend either one. As Microsoft's official gamepad ranks among the best Xbox controllers you can buy, they are some of the best in terms of substance and style.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller - Stellar Shift: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A phenomenal discount for one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's coolest special editions. Right now, it's cheaper than several other colorways for the gamepad. It's highly sought after, though, making the fact that stock is lasting as long as it is particularly impressive. Price check: Walmart - $42.34

Xbox Wireless Controller - Stormcloud Vapor: was $69.99 now $45 at Walmart

Save $25 - The gorgeous Stormcloud Vapor special edition color doesn't get discounted often and right now, it's down to its lowest ever Walmart price. This is well worth snapping up as savings on this beautiful gamepad are really quite rare. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Stellar Shift and Stormcloud Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.

For a wider look at discounts this sales period, consider checking out our guide to Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday Xbox Series S deals.