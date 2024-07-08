One of my favorite Nintendo Switch controllers has received a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you’re searching for a great Nintendo Switch deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then look no further than this price cut on one of my personal favorite accessories: the Hori Split Pad Pro. As someone who predominantly uses their Nintendo Switch OLED in handheld mode, it’s easily the controller that I use the most while I'm out and about.

The superb The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom variant is available for just $48.20 (was $59.99) at Amazon, which is only $5.25 above its lowest-ever price at the retailer. The Hori Split Pad Pro exclusively works in handheld mode, fully replacing the Joy-Con on the side of the console.

It offers full-size grips that are really comfortable for those with larger hands, plus a mappable rear button on each side giving you a whole additional input. There’s also a turbo mode feature (that simulates the rapid pressing of a button of your choice) which I found really useful in the button-mashing minigames of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Big savings on the Hori Split Pad Pro

Hori Split Pad Pro (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom): was $59.99 now $48.20 at Amazon

I would highly recommend this excellent handheld mode controller from Hori. It's very comfortable, with full-size grips that are perfect for those with larger hands. It also boasts great buttons and thumbsticks, plus some premium features like a turbo mode a remappable rear input. This edition boasts an attractive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design ideal for fans of the game. Price check: Best Buy - $51.99 | Walmart - $53.69

The Hori Split Pad Pro is a fantastic accessory for those who enjoy using their Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED in handheld mode. You lose some features, such as NFC support, HD Rumble, and motion controls, but gain a huge level of extra comfort from its ergonomic design.

This is one of the most attractive discounts I've seen ahead of Amazon Prime Day later this month. If you would prefer to wait for the sales event, however, make sure that you consult our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for a guide on how to prepare.

You can use to the price checker below to browse a range of discounts on the Hori Split Pad Pro even if you live outside of the US.