Old School RuneScape could soon get sailing as its first new skill, but only if it wins a vote

Old School RuneScape could finally be getting its first ever new skill, over a decade on from the game’s release, but only if the community votes in favor of it.

Released in 2013, Old School RuneScape is based on the 2007 build of RuneScape, and essentially allows players to step back into the 2000s. At the time of writing, free-to-play gamers can utilize 15 different skills (including fishing and cooking), while paying members can get access to an additional eight (such as farming and construction). Sailing could soon add to this list, and it sounds like a game changer.

“Sailing is a new, open-world utility skill that lets you experience exciting new content only found at sea,” the developers wrote on the official Old School RuneScape website. “It’s non-instanced, traditional MMO exploration at its finest, with an Old School RuneScape twist. Expand the vast world of Gielinor with new islands, creatures, and mysteries to uncover. Build and customize your own ship with upgrades and facilities that will let you explore ever more dangerous areas of the ocean. You’ve seen ships in Old School before – but for the first time, Sailing will let you captain a ship of your very own, command your NPC crew, and sail into uncharted waters.”

The Old School RuneScape team has released a video on YouTube explaining what’s been happening behind the scenes in bringing sailing to life. Assuming that the plans go ahead, gamers will be able to fight sea monsters while out on their ships, dredge for minerals, and catch new exotic fish. In the future, they'll be able to go on expeditions to randomly generated areas and even participate in ocean raids, just to name a few things.

However, in order for Sailing to be added to the game, players need to vote ‘yes’ on the lock-in poll, which asks: “Should Sailing be added as Old School RuneScape's first new skill?” Fans can find the poll in-game now, and if it wins, it’s estimated that the skill could be added to Old School RuneScape by 2024.