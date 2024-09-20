Official Lies of P merch is now live featuring a gorgeous looking vinyl soundtrack

Soulslike Lies of P now has an official merch store where you can buy all kinds of apparel including hoodies, shirts, and caps. Plus, publisher Neowiz has partnered with iam8bit to create a set of limited-edition vinyl records featuring the game's incredible soundtrack.

The Lies of P Gear Store, as it's known, is currently stocked with nine products, though the website also states that more items will be coming soon. The website also ships worldwide, though be aware that delivery costs may vary between regions. The currently available products are as follows:

Logo Graphic Hoodie: $55 / $39.99 / AU$80

Black Rabbit Brotherhood Hoodie: $55 / £39.99 / AU$50

Legion Arm Aegis Graffiti T-Shirt: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

Legion Arm Puppet String Graffiti T-Shirt: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

Legion Arm Flamberge Graffiti T-Shirt: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

Legion Arm Pandemonium Graffiti T-Shirt: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

Legion Arm Fulminis Graffiti T-Shirt: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

Puppet of Geppetto / Deux Ex Machina T-Shirt: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

Lies of P Cap: $34 / £24.99 / AU$50

In addition to the official merch store, Neowiz has partnered with creative outlet iam8bit for a set of limited edition Lies of P vinyl records. First up, the Lies of P 3xLP features the entire game soundtrack on black and gold vinyl. It also comes with a trifold jacket with some truly stunning artwork. It'll be available on the iam8bit website for $74.99 (around £56.99).

A separate vinyl, Lies of P 7", highlights the fan favorite vocal track 'Feel' which will be available for $14.99 (around £11.99). For fans who want both, a special edition bundle packs in all these vinyls for $84.99 (around £64.99), though this will only be available until October 4.

That's plenty of solid new merch, then, but developer Round 8 Studio isn't quite done with Lies of P just yet. We know that the team is working on DLC for the game as well as a potential sequel if the surprise post-credits scene is anything to go by.

