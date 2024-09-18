Amazon Prime member? Then hurry and download these 40+ free games on your Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck, one of the best PC handhelds, has a massive library of the best PC games that it can tap into due to the sheer number of titles on the Steam storefront. But now, those with Amazon Prime subscriptions can get their hands on even more.

Amazon is currently offering over 40 free of the best Steam Deck games to its 200 million members, all of which can be played on the Steam Deck. As long as you have an active subscription, you can simply download the titles for free — just make sure to download them before time runs out. Two of them have already expired as of September 18: The Invisible Hand and Maneater.

There is one caveat, though: even though these are all Steam titles, you aren’t able to download many of them directly through the storefront. Instead, you’ll need to acquire them through Epic Game Store, Amazon Games Store, or GOG.

However, the Heroic Games Launcher is a handy tool that allows you to link all these accounts through the Steam app, simplifying the process of downloading and launching the games on Steam Deck. You can also create shortcuts on the Steam Deck to avoid constant switching between portable and desktop modes.

Below is a full list of games that you can download on your Steam Deck:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game title Steam Deck verified? Platform Ends Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Works with Proton Experimental Epic 9/19/2024 Super Crazy Rhythm Palace Verified Epic 9/19/2024 Young Souls Not rated Prime 9/25/2024 Heaven Dust 2 Playable Prime 9/25/2024 Card Shark Verified Epic 9/25/2024 Soulstice Playable Epic 9/25/2024 Forager Verified GOG 9/25/2024 LEGO Lord of the Rings Verified GOG 9/30/2024 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Verified GOG 9/30/2024 Wall World Verified Prime 10/1/2024 Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive Edition Playable Epic 10/5/2024 LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Game Playable Prime 10/9/2024 Samurai Bringer Verified Prime 10/9/2024 YouTubers Life 2 Playable Prime 10/16/2024 Arcadegeddon Verified Epic 10/16/2024 Masterplan Tycoon Playable Prime 10/23/2024 Cat Quest 2 Verified GOG 10/23/2024 Midnight Flight Express Verified GOG 10/23/2024 Spells and Secrets Verififed GOG 10/23/2024 Gravity Circuit Verified Prime 11/6/2024 Kraken Academy Verified Prime 11/6/2024 Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle CE Not rated Prime 11/6/2024 Greedfall Gold Edition Playable GOG 11/6/2024 Loop Hero Verified Epic 11/6/2024 Trek to Yomi Verified Epic 11/6/2024 Beholder 3 Verified Prime 11/13/2024 Golfie Verified Prime 11/13/2024 En Garde Verified GOG 11/13/2024 Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Verified GOG 11/13/2024 Hard West 2 Works with Proton Experimental GOG 11/13/2024 Moonlighter Verified GOG 11/13/2024 Figment 2: Creed Valley Not rated Prime 11/20/2024 KeyWe Playable Epic 11/20/2024 Arcade Paradise Verified GOG 11/27/2024 Industria Verified GOG 11/27/2024 Borderlands 2 Verified Epic 11/27/2024 Minabo A Walk Through Life Verified Prime 12/4/2024 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Playable Epic 12/4/2024 Eternights Verified Epic 12/4/2024 Tales of the Borderland Playable Epic 12/11/2024 9 Years of Shadows Playable GOG 12/11/2024 Cursed to Golf Playable GOG 12/11/2024 Hell Pie Verified GOG 12/11/2024 Showgunners Verified GOG 12/12/2024 Tiny Robots Recharged Not rated Prime 12/31/2024 Faraway: Arctic Escape Not rated Prime 12/31/2024 Faraway 2: Jungle Escape Playable Prime 12/31/2024

