Amazon Prime member? Then hurry and download these 40+ free games on your Steam Deck

published

Time to break out your Steam Deck again

Steam Deck on sparkly background
(Image credit: Future / Valve)

Valve’s Steam Deck, one of the best PC handhelds, has a massive library of the best PC games that it can tap into due to the sheer number of titles on the Steam storefront. But now, those with Amazon Prime subscriptions can get their hands on even more.

Amazon is currently offering over 40 free of the best Steam Deck games to its 200 million members, all of which can be played on the Steam Deck. As long as you have an active subscription, you can simply download the titles for free — just make sure to download them before time runs out. Two of them have already expired as of September 18: The Invisible Hand and Maneater.

There is one caveat, though: even though these are all Steam titles, you aren’t able to download many of them directly through the storefront. Instead, you’ll need to acquire them through Epic Game Store, Amazon Games Store, or GOG.

However, the Heroic Games Launcher is a handy tool that allows you to link all these accounts through the Steam app, simplifying the process of downloading and launching the games on Steam Deck. You can also create shortcuts on the Steam Deck to avoid constant switching between portable and desktop modes.

Below is a full list of games that you can download on your Steam Deck:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Game titleSteam Deck verified?PlatformEnds
Rugrats: Adventures in GamelandWorks with Proton ExperimentalEpic9/19/2024
Super Crazy Rhythm PalaceVerifiedEpic9/19/2024
Young SoulsNot ratedPrime9/25/2024
Heaven Dust 2PlayablePrime9/25/2024
Card SharkVerifiedEpic9/25/2024
SoulsticePlayableEpic9/25/2024
ForagerVerifiedGOG9/25/2024
LEGO Lord of the RingsVerifiedGOG9/30/2024
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTYVerifiedGOG9/30/2024
Wall WorldVerifiedPrime10/1/2024
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive EditionPlayableEpic10/5/2024
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original GamePlayablePrime10/9/2024
Samurai BringerVerifiedPrime10/9/2024
YouTubers Life 2PlayablePrime10/16/2024
ArcadegeddonVerifiedEpic10/16/2024
Masterplan TycoonPlayablePrime10/23/2024
Cat Quest 2VerifiedGOG10/23/2024
Midnight Flight ExpressVerifiedGOG 10/23/2024
Spells and SecretsVerififedGOG10/23/2024
Gravity CircuitVerifiedPrime11/6/2024
Kraken AcademyVerifiedPrime11/6/2024
Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle CENot ratedPrime11/6/2024
Greedfall Gold EditionPlayableGOG11/6/2024
Loop HeroVerifiedEpic11/6/2024
Trek to YomiVerifiedEpic11/6/2024
Beholder 3VerifiedPrime11/13/2024
GolfieVerifiedPrime11/13/2024
En GardeVerifiedGOG11/13/2024
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying MusicalVerifiedGOG11/13/2024
Hard West 2Works with Proton ExperimentalGOG11/13/2024
MoonlighterVerifiedGOG11/13/2024
Figment 2: Creed ValleyNot ratedPrime11/20/2024
KeyWePlayableEpic11/20/2024
Arcade ParadiseVerifiedGOG11/27/2024
IndustriaVerifiedGOG11/27/2024
Borderlands 2VerifiedEpic11/27/2024
Minabo A Walk Through LifeVerifiedPrime12/4/2024
Borderlands: The Pre-SequelPlayableEpic12/4/2024
EternightsVerifiedEpic12/4/2024
Tales of the BorderlandPlayableEpic12/11/2024
9 Years of ShadowsPlayableGOG12/11/2024
Cursed to GolfPlayableGOG12/11/2024
Hell PieVerifiedGOG12/11/2024
ShowgunnersVerifiedGOG12/12/2024
Tiny Robots RechargedNot ratedPrime12/31/2024
Faraway: Arctic EscapeNot ratedPrime12/31/2024
Faraway 2: Jungle EscapePlayablePrime12/31/2024

Allisa James
Allisa James
Computing Staff Writer

Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

