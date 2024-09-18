Amazon Prime member? Then hurry and download these 40+ free games on your Steam Deck
Time to break out your Steam Deck again
Valve’s Steam Deck, one of the best PC handhelds, has a massive library of the best PC games that it can tap into due to the sheer number of titles on the Steam storefront. But now, those with Amazon Prime subscriptions can get their hands on even more.
Amazon is currently offering over 40 free of the best Steam Deck games to its 200 million members, all of which can be played on the Steam Deck. As long as you have an active subscription, you can simply download the titles for free — just make sure to download them before time runs out. Two of them have already expired as of September 18: The Invisible Hand and Maneater.
There is one caveat, though: even though these are all Steam titles, you aren’t able to download many of them directly through the storefront. Instead, you’ll need to acquire them through Epic Game Store, Amazon Games Store, or GOG.
However, the Heroic Games Launcher is a handy tool that allows you to link all these accounts through the Steam app, simplifying the process of downloading and launching the games on Steam Deck. You can also create shortcuts on the Steam Deck to avoid constant switching between portable and desktop modes.
Below is a full list of games that you can download on your Steam Deck:
|Game title
|Steam Deck verified?
|Platform
|Ends
|Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
|Works with Proton Experimental
|Epic
|9/19/2024
|Super Crazy Rhythm Palace
|Verified
|Epic
|9/19/2024
|Young Souls
|Not rated
|Prime
|9/25/2024
|Heaven Dust 2
|Playable
|Prime
|9/25/2024
|Card Shark
|Verified
|Epic
|9/25/2024
|Soulstice
|Playable
|Epic
|9/25/2024
|Forager
|Verified
|GOG
|9/25/2024
|LEGO Lord of the Rings
|Verified
|GOG
|9/30/2024
|Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY
|Verified
|GOG
|9/30/2024
|Wall World
|Verified
|Prime
|10/1/2024
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive Edition
|Playable
|Epic
|10/5/2024
|LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Game
|Playable
|Prime
|10/9/2024
|Samurai Bringer
|Verified
|Prime
|10/9/2024
|YouTubers Life 2
|Playable
|Prime
|10/16/2024
|Arcadegeddon
|Verified
|Epic
|10/16/2024
|Masterplan Tycoon
|Playable
|Prime
|10/23/2024
|Cat Quest 2
|Verified
|GOG
|10/23/2024
|Midnight Flight Express
|Verified
|GOG
|10/23/2024
|Spells and Secrets
|Verififed
|GOG
|10/23/2024
|Gravity Circuit
|Verified
|Prime
|11/6/2024
|Kraken Academy
|Verified
|Prime
|11/6/2024
|Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle CE
|Not rated
|Prime
|11/6/2024
|Greedfall Gold Edition
|Playable
|GOG
|11/6/2024
|Loop Hero
|Verified
|Epic
|11/6/2024
|Trek to Yomi
|Verified
|Epic
|11/6/2024
|Beholder 3
|Verified
|Prime
|11/13/2024
|Golfie
|Verified
|Prime
|11/13/2024
|En Garde
|Verified
|GOG
|11/13/2024
|Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
|Verified
|GOG
|11/13/2024
|Hard West 2
|Works with Proton Experimental
|GOG
|11/13/2024
|Moonlighter
|Verified
|GOG
|11/13/2024
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|Not rated
|Prime
|11/20/2024
|KeyWe
|Playable
|Epic
|11/20/2024
|Arcade Paradise
|Verified
|GOG
|11/27/2024
|Industria
|Verified
|GOG
|11/27/2024
|Borderlands 2
|Verified
|Epic
|11/27/2024
|Minabo A Walk Through Life
|Verified
|Prime
|12/4/2024
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Playable
|Epic
|12/4/2024
|Eternights
|Verified
|Epic
|12/4/2024
|Tales of the Borderland
|Playable
|Epic
|12/11/2024
|9 Years of Shadows
|Playable
|GOG
|12/11/2024
|Cursed to Golf
|Playable
|GOG
|12/11/2024
|Hell Pie
|Verified
|GOG
|12/11/2024
|Showgunners
|Verified
|GOG
|12/12/2024
|Tiny Robots Recharged
|Not rated
|Prime
|12/31/2024
|Faraway: Arctic Escape
|Not rated
|Prime
|12/31/2024
|Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
|Playable
|Prime
|12/31/2024
You might also like
