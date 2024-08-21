NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, August 22 (game #438)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #438) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EGG

STORY

SUN

SCREEN

MOON

REEL

STREAK

POST

GLOBE

DECK

SPEAKER

FLOOR

TOILET PAPER

MIRROR

LEVEL

PROJECTOR

NYT Connections today (game #438) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Cinema stars

Cinema stars Green: Vertically ascending areas of a building

Vertically ascending areas of a building Blue: Read all about it

Read all about it Purple: Words for a mischievous trick

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #438) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CLASSIC MOVIE THEATER EQUIPMENT

GREEN: TIER

BLUE: NEWSPAPER NAMES

PURPLE: PRANK VERBS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #438) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #438, are…

YELLOW: CLASSIC MOVIE THEATER EQUIPMENT PROJECTOR, REEL, SCREEN, SPEAKER

PROJECTOR, REEL, SCREEN, SPEAKER GREEN: TIER DECK, FLOOR, LEVEL, STORY

DECK, FLOOR, LEVEL, STORY BLUE: NEWSPAPER NAMES GLOBE, MIRROR, POST, SUN

GLOBE, MIRROR, POST, SUN PURPLE: PRANK VERBS EGG, MOON, STREAK, TOILET PAPER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I don't want to spend every day complaining about the difference between US English and UK English, but it would be nice if the NYT could either avoid ambiguity on that front or come up with a tech fix for it. In today's Connections, for instance, there's the word STORY. But it's not in there as a tale, it's in there as what we in the UK would call a STOREY with an E. So the connection between it and LEVEL, DECK and FLOOR didn't occur to me until late on after I'd spent ages trying to work out what the fourth word for that green group could be.

Right, rant over – other than that issue, today's game is not too bad, although the prank verbs purple group is not one I'd have got on my own. Then again, it is about 40 years since I was young enough to play pranks of those kind (and I didn't anyway, because I was a shy nerd).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

