Nintendo’s two best releases of 2025 are now available as part of an unbeatable Black Friday deal
Go bananas with this bundle that offers unbeatable savings
Picking up a Switch 2 bundle is the best way to get the most bang for your buck. That's especially true if you can find deals on a bundle, like this one from Very, which offers the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle as well as Donkey Kong Bananza for just £439 (was £484).
Given that Black Friday is imminent, it's great to see UK Black Friday deals starting to drop, especially on high-profile gaming products that were only released this year. The Nintendo Switch 2 is already seeing some brilliant discounts, and many of these deals pack in some excellent games.
If you only want the console and Mario Kart World, then you can secure a bargain with the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for just £409 (was £429) at Very. Though for an extra £30, you'll get Donkey Kong Bananza, so it might be better to pick the pricier bundle to save more on multiple games.
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deals
This bundle deal includes the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, plus a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza. The latter has just been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, and having played it myself, I can say it's a brilliantly fun 3D platformer that's well worth picking up.
If you're not looking to play Donkey Kong Bananza, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is also discounted on its own. The new Mario Kart is a blast to play online or with friends on the couch. With the Joy-Con 2 controllers included, 2 players will be able to race each other right out of the box.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7624850?utm_custom6=LIA&deeplink=true&&cmpid=GS001&_$ja=tsid:59157%7Cacid:534-693-8244%7Ccid:20291201753%7Cagid:%7Ctid:%7Ccrid:%7Cnw:x%7Crnd:5049888724449252535%7Cdvc:c%7Cadp:%7Cmt:%7Cloc:9045986&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=20291201753&utm_term=7624850&utm_content=shopping&utm_custom1=&utm_custom2=534-693-8244&GPDP=true&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=19672029107&gbraid=0AAAAAD9II9ll5kZQo78CebqCCwSudMj3c&gclid=CjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeRYES6qE9HctIfNuf6puiXuQA_Kakzt2pv44VhLR7YB8pUlpQ7ckMRoCgvwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds"><strong>Argos - £409.99<strong> | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fnintendo-switch-2-256gb-console-with-joy-con-2-mario-kart-world-black%2Fp113586930%3Fs_ppc%3D2dx_mixed_technology_BAU%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20158950478%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD2el1wcXOIwRVZmVC7NdDzfSfvsb%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeQJb43_2AgIPlNDRfNcDip1zRo7fzqXBvM6yHbNLImqfSHK7ygB9RhoC8y4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>John Lewis - £409<strong> | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNintendo-Switch-Mario-Kart-World-Black%2Fdp%2FB0F2T6WNG1%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B0F2T6WNG1%3Fmcid%3D5a3f1970e4223114830c87efbcd8ecd5%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26hvocijid%3D5049888724449252535-B0F2T6WNG1-%26hvexpln%3D74%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26linkCode%3Ddf0%26hvadid%3D696285193871%26hvpos%3D%26hvnetw%3Dg%26hvrand%3D5049888724449252535%26hvpone%3D%26hvptwo%3D%26hvqmt%3D%26hvdev%3Dc%26hvdvcmdl%3D%26hvlocint%3D%26hvlocphy%3D9045986%26hvtargid%3Dpla-2281435177378%26gad_source%3D1%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21"><strong>Amazon - £409<strong> | <a href="https://nintendo-uk.pxf.io/c/221109/1889570/22585?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.nintendo.co.uk%2Fen%2Fnintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-000000000010015921%3Fsource%3Dppc%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D22554218586%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAo5X46Cfvev6iNs6Lm9365zwe0fdh%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeV0PWU4clkxwjbdS0AerI06Cmv7GpsxNe2OpWWRBvvwyH5WhHWMoZhoC-ToQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>My Nintendo Store - £429.99 <strong>| <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fnintendo-nintendo-switch-2--mario-kart-world-bundle-719947%23colcode%3D71994703"><strong>Game - £429.99<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-bundle-switch-2&sref"><strong>The Game Collection - £429.95<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2943&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopto.net%2Fen%2Fswhw74-nintendo-switch-2-p1182974%2F%3Fcurrency%3DGBP"><strong>ShopTo - £429.85
Both Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are among the best games released in 2025. Donkey Kong Bananza, in particular, impressed me with extensive destructability in its environments and an already iconic soundtrack.
Given that the Switch 2 retails for £395, you're getting two games here for an additional £44. These two titles are both full-priced games, so £59.99 each. Clearly, then, this bundle deal offers a huge saving. I'd say these two games are the best offerings from Nintendo in 2025, and you'll have hours of fun ahead of you as you race pals in Mario Kart World and hunt for Golden Bananas in DK Bananza.
Check below to see the best Switch 2 deals available outside of the UK.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
