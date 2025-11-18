Picking up a Switch 2 bundle is the best way to get the most bang for your buck. That's especially true if you can find deals on a bundle, like this one from Very, which offers the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle as well as Donkey Kong Bananza for just £439 (was £484).

Given that Black Friday is imminent, it's great to see UK Black Friday deals starting to drop, especially on high-profile gaming products that were only released this year. The Nintendo Switch 2 is already seeing some brilliant discounts, and many of these deals pack in some excellent games.

If you only want the console and Mario Kart World, then you can secure a bargain with the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for just £409 (was £429) at Very. Though for an extra £30, you'll get Donkey Kong Bananza, so it might be better to pick the pricier bundle to save more on multiple games.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deals

Both Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are among the best games released in 2025. Donkey Kong Bananza, in particular, impressed me with extensive destructability in its environments and an already iconic soundtrack.

Given that the Switch 2 retails for £395, you're getting two games here for an additional £44. These two titles are both full-priced games, so £59.99 each. Clearly, then, this bundle deal offers a huge saving. I'd say these two games are the best offerings from Nintendo in 2025, and you'll have hours of fun ahead of you as you race pals in Mario Kart World and hunt for Golden Bananas in DK Bananza.

