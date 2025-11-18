Nintendo’s two best releases of 2025 are now available as part of an unbeatable Black Friday deal

Go bananas with this bundle that offers unbeatable savings

The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle retail box against a background image showing Donkey Kong punching through rocks.
(Image credit: Nintendo, Future)

Picking up a Switch 2 bundle is the best way to get the most bang for your buck. That's especially true if you can find deals on a bundle, like this one from Very, which offers the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle as well as Donkey Kong Bananza for just £439 (was £484).

If you only want the console and Mario Kart World, then you can secure a bargain with the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for just £409 (was £429) at Very. Though for an extra £30, you'll get Donkey Kong Bananza, so it might be better to pick the pricier bundle to save more on multiple games.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £484 now £439 at very.co.uk

This bundle deal includes the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, plus a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza. The latter has just been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, and having played it myself, I can say it's a brilliantly fun 3D platformer that's well worth picking up.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: was £429 now £409 at very.co.uk

If you're not looking to play Donkey Kong Bananza, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is also discounted on its own. The new Mario Kart is a blast to play online or with friends on the couch. With the Joy-Con 2 controllers included, 2 players will be able to race each other right out of the box.

Price check: Argos - £409.99 | John Lewis - £409 | Amazon - £409 | My Nintendo Store - £429.99 | Game - £429.99 | The Game Collection - £429.95 | ShopTo - £429.85
Both Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are among the best games released in 2025. Donkey Kong Bananza, in particular, impressed me with extensive destructability in its environments and an already iconic soundtrack.

Given that the Switch 2 retails for £395, you're getting two games here for an additional £44. These two titles are both full-priced games, so £59.99 each. Clearly, then, this bundle deal offers a huge saving. I'd say these two games are the best offerings from Nintendo in 2025, and you'll have hours of fun ahead of you as you race pals in Mario Kart World and hunt for Golden Bananas in DK Bananza.

Check below to see the best Switch 2 deals available outside of the UK.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday deals

Keep reading for some of our best Nintendo Switch 2 game recommendations, below.

Key art from Donkey Kong Bananza
The best Nintendo Switch 2 games to play right now

➡️ Read our full guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 games
1. Best overall:
Donkey Kong Bananza
2. Great for multiplayer:
Mario Kart World
3. A sequel for the ages:
Hollow Knight: Silksong
4. A timeless adventure and remake:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
5. Best Pokémon:
Pokémon Legends Z-A

