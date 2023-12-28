Run, don't walk - Walmart has dropped Tears of the Kingdom to its lowest-ever price

I adore Nintendo, but I rarely expect much when it comes to the after-Christmas sales in terms of discounts. So, you can imagine my surprise when I spotted my game of the year at its lowest-ever price.

That's right - you can grab The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $54.95 at Walmart, a $15 saving that makes Link's latest crusade cheaper than the lowest price we saw earlier in the year during Black Friday.

It's not even been a year since Tears of the Kingdom was released, so I was already pretty excited to see it discounted during Black Friday. This further $5 saving certainly sweetens the deal, especially if you just got a Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED for Christmas or have been waiting for a good price on one of the fastest-selling games in Nintendo's history.

Tears of the Kingdom sees Link exploring the highs and lows of Hyrule, once more on a quest to - you guessed it - find Zelda. You don't need to have played its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, to get the gist of it, but it's worth noting that's also on sale for $50 at Best Buy - though that's far from the best price we've seen on this older game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $54.95 at Walmart

Save $15 - Link and Zelda's latest adventure is well worth it at this discounted price. Building on what Nintendo achieved in Breath of the Wild, this sequel evolves the land of Hyrule with two massive new areas and a host of new abilities for our silent hero. Price check: Amazon - $57.41

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59.99 now $50.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Earlier this year during Black Friday, we saw a phenomenal discount from Walmart that slashed the price of Link's debut Switch adventure to just $29.99. Right now the best price we've found is from Best Buy, still offering a decent $10 saving. Price check: Walmart - $54.95

Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.

