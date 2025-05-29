Prep for the Nintendo Switch 2 with the first deal on this Mario-themed microSD Express card

The newly announced Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a base 256GB storage, but you might fill that up quickly with every game you want to play. If you suspect you'll ever want more than that for your console (especially if you have a family), you should invest in a microSD card to increase its storage space.

Nintendo Switch 2 microSD cards with 256GB cost up to £59.99 on Amazon, but you can get the Samsung microSD Express Card at ShopTo for just £47.35. You just need to enter the code 'PLAYTIME' at the checkout to get an extra 5% discount.

This is the first discount we've seen for a Switch 2 compatible microSD card since the debut of the console. Just note you won't be able to use it right away, as this particular one ships the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD card deal

Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card: was £49.99 now £47.35 at ShopTo.Net An additional storage card is a good idea for anyone who needs more than the 256GB base storage for the Nintendo Switch 2. This isn't the only microSD card compatible with the console, but it's one of the Mario-themed ones. The Nintendo Switch 2 uses microSD Express cards like this one, which process information much faster than microSD cards used for the Nintendo Switch. The 256GB option costs only £47.35 on ShopTo right now, even though competitors are pricing some for as high as £59.99.

Instead of the standard microSD cards used for the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 uses microSD Express cards, which process information faster than its older counterpart. This one at ShopTo boasts the signature Mario red with the highly recognisable "M" logo on the front of the card.

However, any microSD Express card will work with the Nintendo Switch 2. It doesn't need to be this bright red, Mario-themed one, even though the Nintendo-coded design adds to the appeal.

You can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US and the UK right now. However, there are some stock shortages at some retailers, so it's best to check regularly if you're still hunting for a console. We'll be on hand during the launch window from June 5 to hunt down and new stock.