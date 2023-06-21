How to watch the Nintendo Direct June 2023

A Nintendo Direct June 2023 event is happening later today (June 21). And there's a lot to get excited about.

With it currently being the season of shows and announcements, the last few weeks have been packed full of new trailers and showcases, from the Assassin's Creed Mirage latest in-game footage to the newest trailer for Fallout 76's upcoming DLC Once in a Blue Moon. There have simply been a ton of brilliant new announcements - and thanks to Nintendo, it looks like fans are about to get even more content.

The Nintendo Direct June 2023 is scheduled for June 21 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / midnight ACT (June 22). The live stream will be around 40 minutes long and will include a ton of Nintendo Switch content.

Where to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023

You'll be able to access the live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube channel and Twitch, as well as on the Nintendo homepage. If you don't want to miss the show you can either set a reminder on YouTube or stay tuned with our live news updates.

What will be shown at Nintendo Direct June 2023

While 40 minutes doesn't seem like a long time we're still hoping to see more than just Pikmin 4 during the livestream.

After the success of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it would be a great time for Nintendo to finally announce the highly-anticipated re-releases of The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker and Twighlight Princess. On the other hand, we could be getting a DLC announcement for TotK, but this may be too soon after its release.

We also haven't heard from Metroid Prime 4 for a while, so now's as good a time as any for Nintendo to expand on the initial announcement back in 2017, especially after the success of Metroid Prime Remastered earlier this year.

Other than these big names, fans could very well see more on the expansions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or the addition of older games like Red, Blue, and Yellow to the Nintendo Switch Online store.

