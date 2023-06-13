The Blue Moon update makes me want to play Fallout 76 again

Fallout 76 just got a new update with fresh public events, daily ops mutations, and rewards.

In a pleasant surprise the Xbox Extended Showcase gave us a sneak peak into Fallout 76 's newest update, Once in a Blue Moon. This howling horror show depicts mutant werewolves among a flurry of other monstrosities that'll be attacking your bases, so team up and suit up because it looks like this'll be a long night.

Once in a Blue Moon will launch June 20, 2023 and will be free-to-play for anyone who already owns Fallout 76. Jon Rush, art director for Fallout 76, walked us through everything we need to know about this upcoming event for the multiplayer RPG.

“A blue moon has risen over the hills of the Appalachian mountains” Rush says.”Bringing with it a ton of brilliant new content for players”. So get ready for a flurry of new cryptids like the werewolf-esque blue devil and the turtle mutant Ogwa. Both of these monsters will threaten the progress of the Blue Ridge Caravan Company if nothing is done to stop them.

While the trailer is relatively short, this multiplayer horror show actually looks pretty fun. I haven't stepped foot into this RPG since the dark days of its release, but Blue Moon looks interesting enough for me to bite the bullet and dive back into this post-apocalyptic world.

While there’s still some apprehension surrounding Fallout 76 thanks to its less than brilliant initial release , I’m hopeful that all the updates and patches since have made this iconic series installment worthwhile. After the redemption story of Cyberpunk 2077 anything is possible when it comes to bringing a game out of the mud and back to some sort of glory.