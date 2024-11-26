My top pick for best Nintendo Switch accessory just got a massive 25% price cut this Black Friday - and it even includes a handy extra for free

I can't recommend this Nitro Deck+ Black Friday deal enough - especially with an included HDMI adapter - at its lowest-ever price on record.

Right now, the Nitro Deck+ accessory for Nintendo Switch has been reduced to $59.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. The included HDMI adapter that's a part of this deal means you can even hook it up to your TV to use as a controller in docked mode.

Over in the UK, the Nitro Deck+ is also down to £63.99 (was £79.99), again with that HDMI adapter included.

These Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are for the Clear White variant of the Nitro Deck+. However, if you'd prefer a clearer shell for that slick translucent look, those have also been reduced to the same price in both the US and the UK. I've included links to those in the deal blocks below based on your home region.

Today's best Nitro Deck+ deal in the US

CRKD Nitro Deck+ (Clear Black): was $79.99 now $59.99 A clean 20 bucks off puts the Nitro Deck+ with HDMI adapter bundle at its lowest-ever Amazon price. The USB-C to HDMI adapter lets you hook the device to your TV, so you can enjoy it as a controller for play in docked mode rather than just use it as a handheld device. Super handy! Clear White: Amazon - $59.99

Today's best Nitro Deck+ deal in the UK

The Nitro Deck+ is the upgraded, premium version of the original Nitro Deck which sits at the top of our best Nintendo Switch accessories guide. While that first model excels at bringing a comfortable, Hall effect ready handheld controller experience, the Nitro Deck+ brings a number of improvements. These include a Steam Deck-like symmetrical stick setup which I find to be more comfortable, as well as overall improved build quality and the option to play in docked mode via HDMI.

The way this works is via that included HDMI adapter. This effectively allows the Nitro Deck+ to be used as a controller for docked mode play, beaming the Switch display's output to your TV. That way, you can make use of the controller without it strictly being a handheld option, which is fantastic.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ deals in your region.