Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded release time, maps, and everything we know

When is Season 2 Reloaded dropping? (Image credit: Activision) Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is planned for March 6 at 9AM PT / 12AM ET/ 5PM GMT.

Modern Warfare 3's next season is Season 2 Reloaded, a sizable mid-season refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch very soon indeed.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season mid-season update to Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded release time

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded will launch on March 6, 2024 at 9AM PT / 12 AM ET / 5PM GMT.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 2 Reloaded update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, before we go into each in detail later on in this article. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

New Guns - Soulrender Melee weapon, SOA Subverter Battle Rifle

- Soulrender Melee weapon, SOA Subverter Battle Rifle New Maps - Das House (Remastered, 6v6)

- Das House (Remastered, 6v6) New Modes - Bounty, Juggermosh

- Bounty, Juggermosh Vortex: Decay's Realm (Playlist, Map Variants) - Redeploy to the Vortex with an expanded map pool featuring the new map variants Skidgrow and Airborne

Redeploy to the Vortex with an expanded map pool featuring the new map variants Skidgrow and Airborne Zombies - Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Keres, New Story Act (Mid-Season)

- Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Keres, New Story Act (Mid-Season) Warzone - Research Vessel Mobile POI, New Killstreak (Bunker Buster), New Field Upgrade (Portable Decontamination Station)

- Research Vessel Mobile POI, New Killstreak (Bunker Buster), New Field Upgrade (Portable Decontamination Station) New Operators - Warhammer 40K, Dune, Godzilla x Kong

- Warhammer 40K, Dune, Godzilla x Kong Warzone Mobile - Global Launch on March 21

So there you have it, that's everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded. For more on MW3, check out our list of every map featured in MW3 so far. Elsewhere there's our Modern Warfare 3 review.