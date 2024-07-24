Missed this excellent Nintendo Switch upscaler deal over Prime Day? It's back on sale right now at its lowest-ever price

I've steadily been working on putting the excellent mClassic Nintendo Switch upscaler on people's radar for a good few months now, and highlighting the return of its best discount is absolutely a part of that process.

The mClassic was the cheapest it had ever been over the Prime Day sales period. Unfortunately, that saving only lasted for around 12 hours, so I'm sure plenty missed out. However, it's now returned to that lowest-ever price, and is available for $79.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon at present.

I'm hoping that this time, this mClassic deal remains live for a good while longer than its previous stint. There's also a decent 10% discount for the Nintendo Switch accessory at Amazon UK, where it's currently available for £89.99 (was £99.99). Again, it's not clear how long these discounts will last, so I'd encourage you to act soon if you've been eyeing up the mClassic for a while.

Today's best Marseille mClassic deals

Marseille mClassic Nintendo Switch upscaler: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The mClassic is a massively useful Nintendo Switch accessory if you play on a bigger display. Not only does it apply upscaling of up to 1440p, it applies a layer of anti-aliasing which goes a long way to clean up image quality - particularly around those jagged edges. It's compatible with a range of legacy consoles, too. UK price: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

I consider the mClassic to comfortably be one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, largely thanks to just how useful of a product it is when it comes to improving image quality on the console. The mClassic hooks up to your Switch console and TV via HDMI, providing a resolution boost up to 1440p as well as anti-aliasing for a much smoother image overall.

If you want to learn more, you can read all about why the mClassic is the Nintendo Switch accessory of my dreams. There, you'll also find screenshotted, compare-and-contrast examples of scenes in Nintendo Switch games before and after the application of the mClassic's upscaling.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below to find all the best mClassic rates in your region.