If you've been hankering for PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock ahead of Prime Day, then this deal is for you, as I have once again found some stock at EE in the UK.

However, there is a small catch. The EE Store is offering the chance to get a 30th Anniversary DualSense controller, but is once again tying it to particular PS5 bundles it has for sale.

The bundles do appear to offer a genuine saving of a tenner, but sadly, this seems to be the only way to get the controller. Still, it's not too bad a way: especially if you haven't jumped into the world of PS5 yet.

The deals are available on the disc variant of the PS5 Slim and the premium PS5 Pro. You'll need to scroll down a bit on both the PS5 Disc edition console page and the PS5 Pro console page to find them under the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu to find them, but they are there - trust me.

The disc drive PS5 Slim bundle comes in at £533.98 at the EE Store, while the PS5 Digital Edition bundle can be yours for just £739.98.

PS5 Pro + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £739.98 at EE This EE PS5 Pro offer gets you the 30th Anniversary DualSense is a brilliant means to get the premium console and one of the most sought-after DualSenses together in a very attractive bundle.

