Looking for a wireless Nintendo Switch controller on a budget? This Sonic-themed pad is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, but if you're in search of some early gaming deals ahead of the annual event, you may want to check out this absolute steal.

Right now, you can grab the PDP REALMz Sonic Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for just $39.99 (was $59.99) over at Amazon. This offer will save you $20 total and is the retailer's cheapest listing ever for the gaming pad.

Compared to other PDP REALMz controllers that were on sale last month, this deal will save you more money, making it not only a budget-friendly alternative but also a great-looking piece of hardware for kids who love Sonic.

Today's best X deal/s

PDP REALMz Sonic Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon.com This officially licensed pad is a great-looking alternative to the base Switch Pro Controller, especially if you're looking for something for your kids on a budget.

The PDP REALMz Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are solid devices, featuring a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of playtime and a 30-foot wireless range, as well as unique design schemes for gamers with different tastes.

For this Sonic-themed pad in particular, its multi-layered design is inspired by the titular character himself, with blue and red analogs and buttons, a clear shell displaying a level from the Sonic games, along with a built-in collectible figurine captured inside the grip.

If you would rather go for a wired version of this pad, you can check out all the best deals in your region below.