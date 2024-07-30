Looking for a budget racing wheel for Xbox? You can grab the Hori Overdrive for less than $100 at Amazon right now

Racing wheels are great, but they're usually very expensive when compared to more traditional controllers. Even budget options south of a triple-figure price tag can be difficult to come by.

That's why this current discount for the Hori Overdrive racing wheel is so notable. Right now, it's available for just $99.87 (was $119.99) at Amazon; that's a very tidy $20 saving and just 10 bucks away from its lowest ever price on record at the online retailer.

This is a pretty basic racing wheel that works across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. That said, while lacking the fancier bells and whistles and superb build quality of wheels like the Logitech G920, the Hori Overdrive is still a capable entry-level racing wheel that includes a set of pedals; perfect if you just want to get a basic racing wheel setup achieved at a double-digit price.

Today's best Hori Overdrive deal

Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive: was $119.99 now $99.87 at Amazon

The Hori Overdrive is a fairly basic, budget-friendly racing wheel. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth checking out for frugal buyers. It comes with a set of pedals, has solid build quality and is compatible with a wide range of racing games across Xbox consoles and PC.

The Hori Overdrive certainly isn't among the very best racing wheels around, but it's absolutely no slouch. 270-degree wheel rotation is more than enough for most racers, and the inclusion of throttle and brake pedals is welcome, meaning you won't need to buy those separately.

Build quality on the wheel itself is also solid, and it comes with the usual Xbox button layout for ease of navigation. This is a quality budget racing wheel that's ideal if you don't fancy shelling out upwards of $350 for a Logitech or Thrustmaster product. And it still bears the 'Designed for Xbox' seal of approval, meaning a decent level of quality is guaranteed here.

