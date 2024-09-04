Konami will publish indie driving game Deliver at All Costs - and it’s an awful lot of fun

Developer Far Out Games and publisher Konami have unveiled Deliver At All Costs, a comedic indie driving game set in a colorful 1950s-inspired world.

The story of the upcoming game follows Winston Green, a down-on-his-luck scientist who takes on a job as a courier at a local delivery company. Missions see you attempting to complete a series of increasingly absurd deliveries, ranging from a giant flopping live Marlin to an actual atomic bomb.

It’s a good premise that is only elevated by the game’s vibrant, larger-than-life world. It features fully destructible environments too, allowing you to plow through nearby buildings and sit back as they satisfyingly collapse into big piles of rubble. You can also explore the world outside of missions, which is the perfect opportunity to track down hidden collectibles or just take some time to mess around at your own pace.

I went hands-on with an early build of Deliver At All Costs at a recent Konami event and, while there were some obvious rough edges, had quite an enjoyable time. The delivery missions were a great challenge and clearly designed with the destructible environments in mind.

Driving around with a giant flopping fish is just as fun as it sounds, especially when its every movement can send you hurtling into the side of a nearby family home. As the first title from Far Out Games, a Swedish indie developer, it’s definitely a promising start.

Deliver At All Costs is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. There’s no official release date yet, but pre-orders for the physical PS5 and Xbox Series X editions are currently available in Europe.

