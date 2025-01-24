Keep your gaming beverages cool with the Xbox Series X mini fridge, now massively discounted at Currys

Here's an absolute bargain for all the hot and sweaty gamers out there. Right now you can pick up a heavily discounted gaming fridge, ensuring that you will never have to sip a lukewarm beverage while you play ever again.

I'm talking about the officially licensed Xbox Series X mini fridge, which is available in two distinct variants. There's the smaller 4.5-litre model, which is about the same size as the actual console, and is on sale for just £29.99 (was £44.99) at Currys.

Then there's the significantly bigger 10-litre variant, which comes in at just £49.99 (was £69.99) at Currys. Both could be solid choices depending on the amount of space you have around you set up and boast some unique features.

Here's everything you need to know

Today's best Xbox mini fridge deals

Xbox Series X mini fridge (4.5L): was £44.99 now £29.99 at Currys This 4.5-litre mini fridge is modeled after the Xbox Series X console, making it the perfect addition to a Team Green gaming setup. It has space for eight standard drinks cans, plus a small shelf for snacks. There's even lighting and a USB port for charging your phone.

Xbox Series X mini fridge (10L): was £69.99 now £49.99 at Currys Want to go big? The 10-litre version is a bit pricier but has space for a total of 12 cans and a larger snack tray. As with the smaller model, you also get LED lighting and a USB port for charging your phone (or perhaps even an Xbox Wireless Controller).

The Xbox Series X mini fridge is a fantastic collectible and a tongue-in-cheek reference to the already rather fridge-like look of the Xbox Series X. It's a great gift too, especially if you're shopping for a die-hard Xbox fan.

Although widely available in the US, the product is actually a Currys retailer exclusive in the UK - which makes it difficult to find better prices by shopping around. Still, these are very strong discounts and should motivate you to take the plunge if you've had your eye on either of these models for some time.

The mini fridge's lighting illuminates the top grille and Xbox logo, mimicking the look of the console when it's on. It can be disabled if you prefer, which is going to be very handy if you intend to keep the mini fridge in your room and would rather that it doesn't keep you up at night with a bright light.

If you're outside of the UK or just want to see if there are any other offers available, you can check out the best Xbox Series X mini fridge deals in your region below.