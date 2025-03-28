This might be my favorite mini PC for gaming and work right now in the Amazon Spring Sale
Work hard, play hard with this sub-$500 mini PC
There aren't loads of mini PCs that can handle both work and play. But for the price, this is one of my favorites currently discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale. The Minisforum UM870 Slim
was $579 now $463 at Amazon.
Ok, you might need to turn down a few settings for optimal performance, but with a AMD Ryzen 7 8745H chip, Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB RAM, it'll more capably run games as easily as office apps and productivity tasks.
Check out the deal below, alongside some alternatives I've found that absolutely don't come in at under $500. I've added even more to my round-up of the best Spring Sale mini PC deals based on testing the best mini PCs and our extensive catalogue of reviews.
The Minisforum UM870 Slim is one of the cheapest gaming mini PCs I've seen in the sales. With a Ryzen 7 CPU and Radeon 780M graphics and 32GB RAM, it's more than capable of running office apps and games. And I love the fact you can upgrade memory to 96GB and storage up to 4TB.
- In the UK the Minisforum UM870
was £560now £450 at Amazon
More Amazon mini PC deals
Here are a few more mini PCs for gaming and work I found in Amazon's Big Spring Sale and Spring Deal Days.
This is our top choice for anyone looking for a mini PC for gaming and more (see our review). Gaming performance was excellent in our tests, and it also easily ran office tasks and video editing. The AtomMan G7 PT has a AMD Ryzen 9 chip, AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU, 1TB SSD, and expandable 32GB RAM
- In the UK there's no big discount, but the AtomMan G7 PT is £1060 at Amazon
Our top pick for video editing (see rour review) the UM790 Pro is a seriously effective machine for work and play. Specs-wise, this comes with a AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Radeon 780M graphics, and 32GB RAM.
- In the UK the Minisforum Venus UM790 Pro is £535 at Amazon
The Asus ROG NUC 970 is a 144Hz gaming mini PC with performance that left us impressed (see our review). Perfect for those who need a machine for work and play, this mini PC has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU, 1TB SSD, and 32GB RAM.
- In the UK the Asus ROG NUC 970 is £1640 at Amazon
The Geekom A8 Max is a decent mini PC for gaming and more (see our review), and like many here, sports an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, and 32GB RAM. What I really like is that you can hook up an eGPU to boost performance.
- In the UK the Geekom A8 Max
was £949now £764 at Amazon
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
