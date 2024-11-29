It's sold out at Amazon, but you can still find EA Sports College Football 25 for less than half-price at Best Buy
Don't miss out
If you're keen to get your hands on one of the biggest sports game releases of the year at a bargain basement price, you're in luck.
The PS5 version of the massively popular EA Sports College Football 25 has had its price slashed to just £29.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy - a price at which it has already sold out at Amazon.
Those with an Xbox Series X aren't going to miss out either, as you can also find it for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy. These are both new lowest-ever prices and a shockingly good deal given the game's popularity.
This is one release that will almost certainly be at the top of many gamer's Christmas wishlists - so definitely keep it in mind if you're shopping for a gaming gift.
Huge EA Sports College Football 25 Black Friday savings
What a deal! The PS5 version of EA Sports College Football 25 has hit a new lowest-ever price. This deal has already sold out at Amazon, so consider acting fast if you want to secure it ahead of the holidays.
It hasn't sold out at Amazon, but the Xbox Series X edition of EA Sports College Football 25 is also heavily discounted and at a new lowest-ever price thanks to a massive $40 discount.
This is almost certainly one of the best game deals so far this Black Friday. EA Sports College Football 25 is the first entry in the College Football series for more than a decade, a fact that has surely contributed to its huge popularity.
It offers realistic on-field simulation with an all-new composure system, player wear & tear, and 134 FBS teams. It has great graphics and plenty of modes, giving you loads of reasons to keep coming back.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.