It's sold out at Amazon, but you can still find EA Sports College Football 25 for less than half-price at Best Buy

If you're keen to get your hands on one of the biggest sports game releases of the year at a bargain basement price, you're in luck.

The PS5 version of the massively popular EA Sports College Football 25 has had its price slashed to just £29.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy - a price at which it has already sold out at Amazon.

Those with an Xbox Series X aren't going to miss out either, as you can also find it for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy. These are both new lowest-ever prices and a shockingly good deal given the game's popularity.

This is one release that will almost certainly be at the top of many gamer's Christmas wishlists - so definitely keep it in mind if you're shopping for a gaming gift.

EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy What a deal! The PS5 version of EA Sports College Football 25 has hit a new lowest-ever price. This deal has already sold out at Amazon, so consider acting fast if you want to secure it ahead of the holidays.

This is almost certainly one of the best game deals so far this Black Friday. EA Sports College Football 25 is the first entry in the College Football series for more than a decade, a fact that has surely contributed to its huge popularity.

It offers realistic on-field simulation with an all-new composure system, player wear & tear, and 134 FBS teams. It has great graphics and plenty of modes, giving you loads of reasons to keep coming back.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US