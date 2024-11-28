I'm a lifelong audiophile, here's my pick of the best Black Friday gaming earbuds deals
Check out all of these game-changing Black Friday discounts
Black Friday is well underway and we're already being inundated with great gaming deals. As TechRadar Gaming's guest audio expert, I've spent years testing earbuds and headphones and many, many more years pouring my life into computer games. And I'm on hand during the Black Friday week to give you my personal pick of the best gaming earbud deals we're seeing.
And boy, do we have some humdingers. Whether you're looking for some budget-friendly buds or an affluent audiophile looking to get the best sound out of your games, there are some significant savings to be had. For example, we're already seeing great deals on the PlayStation Pulse Explore, which can be found for just $169.99 at Amazon US and £149 at Amazon UK.
So read on to discover my personal picks for the best gaming earbud deals this Black Friday.
Today's best Black Friday gaming earbuds deals
The Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore cram a lot of great gaming features into their tiny frame. Not only do their planar magnetic drivers offer top-quality audio, they're compatible with the PS5's 3D Audio feature, they offer ANC and Sony's PlayStation Link feature lets you stream lossless audio from your console over Wi-Fi. And the $30 discount just makes them even more tempting.
UK price: was £183.56 now £149 at Amazon
If you're looking for a true bargain pair of gaming buds, this is the deal for you. The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are hardy, their mic is detachable – making them easier to use outside of gaming marathons too – and their price was already seriously reasonable. Throw in an extra $5 saving and they're very hard to find fault with.
UK price: £32.54 at Amazon
For anyone doing a lot of online gaming, the SteelSeries Tusq are well worth a look. You're unlikely to find any buds with a boom mic as high quality for this kind of money and they're far more portable than bulky headsets. And while the US has only seen a modest discount, in the UK you can save £12, which is a significant chunk off.
UK price: was £37.00 now £24.99 at Amazon
The Sony Inzone Buds offer polished mids and highs, their handy case gives them an epic 36-hour battery life and they rock active noise canceling. Couple that with a $30 discount and you can see why we've described them as 'the best gaming earbuds for PS5'.
UK price: was £179 now £129.99 at Amazon
These earbuds channel all that excellent Razer audio goodness into a tidy package that also offers excellent compatibility and, with this Xbox variant, cross-platform compatibility for all major devices. This is the lowest-ever price for the buds too so the value has never been better!
UK price: was £149.99 now £112.28 at Amazon (PlayStation edition)
If you're not in the US or UK, then our auto-updating price-finding tech below will present the latest, lowest prices on these buds wherever you are in the world.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.