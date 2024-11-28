I'm a lifelong audiophile, here's my pick of the best Black Friday gaming earbuds deals

Black Friday is well underway and we're already being inundated with great gaming deals. As TechRadar Gaming's guest audio expert, I've spent years testing earbuds and headphones and many, many more years pouring my life into computer games. And I'm on hand during the Black Friday week to give you my personal pick of the best gaming earbud deals we're seeing.

And boy, do we have some humdingers. Whether you're looking for some budget-friendly buds or an affluent audiophile looking to get the best sound out of your games, there are some significant savings to be had. For example, we're already seeing great deals on the PlayStation Pulse Explore, which can be found for just $169.99 at Amazon US and £149 at Amazon UK.

So read on to discover my personal picks for the best gaming earbud deals this Black Friday.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds: was $29.99 now $24.95 at Amazon If you're looking for a true bargain pair of gaming buds, this is the deal for you. The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are hardy, their mic is detachable – making them easier to use outside of gaming marathons too – and their price was already seriously reasonable. Throw in an extra $5 saving and they're very hard to find fault with. UK price: £32.54 at Amazon

SteelSeries Tusq: was $39.99 now $37.90 at Amazon For anyone doing a lot of online gaming, the SteelSeries Tusq are well worth a look. You're unlikely to find any buds with a boom mic as high quality for this kind of money and they're far more portable than bulky headsets. And while the US has only seen a modest discount, in the UK you can save £12, which is a significant chunk off. UK price: was £37.00 now £24.99 at Amazon

If you're not in the US or UK, then our auto-updating price-finding tech below will present the latest, lowest prices on these buds wherever you are in the world.

