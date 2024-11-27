I use the luxury Astro A50 X gaming headset every day and it's the easiest recommendation I can make to multi-platform gamers at this discounted Black Friday price

The headset that I use every day and is currently sat right next to me on my desk has received a great little discount for Black Friday.

The Astro A50 X is currently on sale for just £319.99 (was £359) at Amazon. That same offer, which knocks £40 off its usual price, also available at a wide range of other retailers.

This is one of the lowest prices that I've even seen on this headset, only being beaten by 99p with a discount to £319 back in September and one freak day back in May where it went for £299.17 for a few hours - though that latter discount was very short-lived and I doubt many were able to secure it at that price as a result.

Big Black Friday savings on the Astro A50 X

I gave this headset a glowing four out of five stars in my Astro A50 X review

I gave this headset a glowing four out of five stars in my Astro A50 X review, praising its incredible audio quality and the support for high-end features like Dolby Atmos. It's also lightweight, flexible, and very comfortable to wear with a flip down mic that offers clear communication online.

Paired with excellent on-board controls and a robust charging dock, you have one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market.

One of my favorite things about the Astro A50 X, though, is how well it works with multiple systems. I have my monitor hooked up to a PS5, Xbox Series S, and PC and the Astro A50 X's dock makes switching between them an absolute breeze. If you have a similar setup, I couldn't recommend it highly enough.

My only real complaint is with the setup process, which I found very fiddly. Multiple cables are required and it can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, you will likely only need to do this once when you get it out the box, so this really won't impede your long-term enjoyment of the headset.

