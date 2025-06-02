It's a Days of Play sale miracle! I was hoping to find some PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock up for sale, and I have track down exactly that - even though there is a bit of a caveat.
In the UK, EE is offering a PS5 bundle that features the disc or digital edition console - greatly reduced as part of the Days of Play sale - which includes a 30th Anniversary DualSense. What's more is that these then actually save you another ten pounds according to EE.
You can find the bundles on EE's PS5 Disc edition console page and PS5 Digital edition console page. You'll have to scroll down on each to find the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu to find them, but they are there - trust me.
The disc drive PS5 Slim bundle comes in at £439.98 at the EE Store, which is excellent value for money, while the PS5 Digital Edition bundle can be yours for just £393.98.
Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals
PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles
Scroll down to find this PS5 bundle deal that includes the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller with the standard PS5 Slim console - itself heavily reduced right now due to Sony's Days of Play sale.
The EE PS5 digital bundle offering the 30th Anniversary DualSense is the only bundle on the console's listing page right now, and is an excellent way to get a collectible bit of hardware, and a cheap PS5.
PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check
We haven't seen the DualSense go on sale on its own for a fair while now, sadly, but it's always worth checking stock just in case. However, we recommend you definitely avoid reseller prices and scalpers like the plague. US stockists to try are linked below, too.
UK stock check at: Amazon | EE | Argos | Currys | Very
US stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
If you're not in the UK and are on the hunt for a PS5 bundle deal, then check out some of the latest and lowest prices in your region below.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
