It's a Days of Play sale miracle! I was hoping to find some PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock up for sale, and I have track down exactly that - even though there is a bit of a caveat.

In the UK, EE is offering a PS5 bundle that features the disc or digital edition console - greatly reduced as part of the Days of Play sale - which includes a 30th Anniversary DualSense. What's more is that these then actually save you another ten pounds according to EE.

You can find the bundles on EE's PS5 Disc edition console page and PS5 Digital edition console page. You'll have to scroll down on each to find the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu to find them, but they are there - trust me.

The disc drive PS5 Slim bundle comes in at £439.98 at the EE Store, which is excellent value for money, while the PS5 Digital Edition bundle can be yours for just £393.98.

Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles

Sony PS5 Slim disc console + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £439.98 at EE Scroll down to find this PS5 bundle deal that includes the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller with the standard PS5 Slim console - itself heavily reduced right now due to Sony's Days of Play sale.

Sony PS5 Slim digital edition + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £393.98 at EE The EE PS5 digital bundle offering the 30th Anniversary DualSense is the only bundle on the console's listing page right now, and is an excellent way to get a collectible bit of hardware, and a cheap PS5.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check

If you're not in the UK and are on the hunt for a PS5 bundle deal, then check out some of the latest and lowest prices in your region below.