I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now

In one of the most surprising deals I've seen all year, one of the biggest sports games of 2024 has absolutely plummeted in price at Best Buy.

I'm talking about the smash hit EA Sports College Football 25, the PS5 version of which is currently only $9.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy. Those with an Xbox Series X can also benefit from this steep discount, as you can also find it for just $9.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy.

Yes, you read that right. That's a full-on, no nonsense $60 discount and a gigantic price cut for both versions of the game. At under $10, there's no reason not to pick it up even if you only have a passing interested in college football.

These are also new lowest-ever prices for the game, even beating the current digital price on the PlayStation store by $4.

This is by far the best deal that I have ever seen on EA Sports College Football 25 and it's easily one of the best video game deals full stop that I've spotted this year.

The value here is simply phenomenal, with loads of game modes to try. There's Dynasty, which has you designing your own coach and building a college football team, the Road to Glory story campaign, plus loads of challenges.

It has some of the realistic and most advanced simulation yet, with an all-new composure system and player wear-and-tear. Throw in some great visuals and, of course, the many multiplayer modes, and you have loads of reasons to dive in.

You can check out other prices on the game, or offers local to your region, below.