How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024

If you're wondering how to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom tonight then we have you covered with all the most pertinent information on how to do exactly that. We've also got some key details on who's presenting it, what games are confirmed to appear, and more.

Cutting to the important stuff, you can watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom presented by Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (to give it its full name) tonight, August 21, at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8pm GMT / 10pm CEST. It'll be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X, TikTok, GamesRadar, BiliBili, and more - whatever platform you usually use, the showcase will be there. For convenience, we've embedded the YouTube link below.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

But what's actually going to be on show? Well, for starters, there are some belting hosts to guide you through the whole thing: Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Ned Luke (Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5) will be steering the ship.

The Future Games Show at Gamescom will contain and cover a whole host of games across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In total, more than 50 titles from the likes of 2K, Tripwire Presents, Plaion, Nacon, and Rebellion will be present - but that's not all. On top of that, there's also going to be an exclusive look at the second season of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Do you want to hear about specific games? Well, we can tip you off about those too. Personally, I'm really excited about seeing more of Civilization 7 and Greedfall 2 during the show. The former will have some deep-dive interview coverage from Firaxis Games, while the latter will unveil more about the mysteries of the game's world, one that's steeped in magic, lost secrets, and wild and exotic creatures.

Elsewhere, and as well as new games being announced, the show is confirmed to feature Caravan SandWitch, PVKK, The Explorator, SPINE, Bionic Bay, and Phantom Line.

Beyond that, there are going to be some returning segments such as the 'Indie Elevator Pitch', where developers give quickfire pitches of their games, and the 'Ones to Watch' section, where the Future Games Show editorial team reveals what they are most excited about. Even after the main show ends, there's more! The official post-show broadcast, the Future Games Show Expansion Pack, will air directly after and feature developer interviews, special guests, and some more surprises.

If this has got you excited - especially after Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live presentation yesterday, then tune in to the Future Games Show at Gamescom presentation later today at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8pm GMT.