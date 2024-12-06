Three titles are on the way from the PUBG creator, starting with an open-world survival game

PUBG: Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene has detailed three upcoming games

The first to release will be Prologue: Go Wayback!

All three will culminate in a final release, "Artemis"

PUBG: Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene, also known by the pseudonym ‘PlayerUnknown’ has revealed the projects in the works at his studio PlayerUnknown Productions.

Three titles on the way, starting with the open-world survival title Prologue: Go Wayback!. On its new Steam store page, the game is described as a way to “test machine learning-driven terrain generation technology” that the studio has developed.

It is “a survival adventure set in the heart of the unknown” which sees the player “dropped into a vast, wild landscape, armed with little more than an old, weathered map and the tools necessary to stay alive”. Although a standalone title, the game is being positioned as one of “the building blocks for the studio's ultimate project, ‘Artemis’.”

According to the developer, Artemis will be a “massive multiplayer sandbox experience” that serves as the culmination of all the technologies developed in Prologue: Go Wayback! and the two subsequent titles. Prologue: Go Wayback! is being developed using Melba - an in-house game engine.

If you’re interested in seeing some of what the engine can achieve, PlayerUnknown Productions has released a PC tech demo that you can try now. Titled Preface: Undiscovered World, the demo lets you explore a fully traversible, earth-scale planet generated using real-time machine learning technology.

It sounds pretty impressive and, as a completely free release, there’s no real reason not to check it out if you have the time. Very little information has been revealed about the other two games on the way, though it seems safe to assume that they might be something along a similar vein to Prologue: Go Wayback!.

There's no word on an official release date for Prologue: Go Wayback! yet, or a list of confirmed platforms beyond PC.

