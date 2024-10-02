The Lords of the Fallen sequel is officially in development, with a Sniper Ghost Warrior installment on the way too

The latest financial report from developer and publisher CI Games reveals some interesting tidbits about the company’s upcoming slate of titles. Some of the biggest takeaways include the fact that development on the next Lords of the Fallen installment is underway, in addition to a new Sniper Ghost Warrior game.

As detailed in the lengthy report, the company is planning to release a major upcoming game in each of the next three years. This includes the “next major installment” in the Lords of the Fallen series, currently called “Project III”. The project is in full production at developer Hexworks and is expected to be announced in 2025 with release to follow in 2026.

We also know that the company aims to achieve “increased appeal and accessibility” with “elevated production values” and full co-op play in this title. The game will receive “major investment” from Epic Games too, in exchange for PC exclusivity to the Epic Games Store.

A new Sniper Ghost Warrior game is also on the horizon. Known as “Project SGW Evolved”, the title is currently in the pre-production phase at both CI Games and an unknown partner studio. It will be built on Unreal Engine 5 and introduce “survival genre elements” to the shooter franchise. It is currently targeting a 2027 release.

Finally, there's also the mysterious “Project H”. This is an all-new “major action-RPG IP” within the fantasy genre. Details are very scarce right now, but it is in the pre-production phase at developer Underdog Studio using Unreal Engine 5 and is aiming for a 2028 release.

Overall, it seems like a pretty diverse and well-rounded set of games. It’s probably a little too early to start getting properly excited, but we were big fans of the last Lords of the Fallen entry. Hardware Editor Rhys Wood branded it “an expertly crafted soulslike with innovative mechanics” and awarded it a glowing four out of five stars in our Lords of the Fallen review when it was released in October last year. It currently sits on our list of the best soulslike games, too.

