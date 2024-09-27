If you just pre-ordered the PS5 Pro, don't miss these huge savings on six enhanced games

PS5 Pro pre-orders kicked off at PlayStation Direct earlier this week, with other retailers set to join the fray on October 10. If you managed to secure your PS5 Pro pre-order in that initial period or intend to lock one down once the next wave begins, then the current sale over at the PlayStation should be of particular interest to you.

Sony has already confirmed a small list of PS5 Pro games that will take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware. These games will be marked with a special label and, according to PlayStation developers, will boast support for enhanced framerates, PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling, resolutions up to 8K, and significantly improved ray tracing effects.

Many of the supported games are some of the latest and greatest AAA titles and best PS5 games right now, but that doesn’t mean that they have to be expensive. A number of PS5 Pro enhanced games are currently on sale on the PlayStation store, meaning that now is a great time to stock up so that you are ready when your PS5 Pro arrives.

Before I begin the rundown of my six highlights from the sale, be sure to top up your account with some of the best deals in your region below.

1. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

If you want a true showcase of the power of the PS5 Pro, then look no further than Resident Evil Village. The eighth main instalment in the Resident Evil series is set to receive a 120fps visual setting on the high-end system, which would make for one incredibly smooth experience. While I personally preferred its predecessor, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, it's hard to deny that it's a great survival horror experience.

You play as hapless idiot Ethan Winters, who is thrust into a terrifying werewolf-infested village after long-time Resident Evil hero Chris kidnaps his daughter. Lots of blood-curdling encounters, plus a few run-ins with a *ahem* terrifying giant vampire woman, ensue.

While the base game isn't on sale right now, you can pick up Resident Evil Village Gold Edition for just $19.99 / £17.99. This includes access to the recent Winter's Expansion DLC, plus the bonus Trauma Pack items for a little headstart in the main campaign. PSVR 2 owners can try the dedicated VR mode, too.

A copy of the incredible mediocre standalone multiplayer spinoff Resident Evil Re:Verse is also included for free, but I would give that part of the package a miss if I were you.

2. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has played a prominent part of much of the PS5 Pro marketing so far and for good reason. This sprawling RPG adventure didn't run too well on the base PS5, but looks to be massively improved on the PS5 Pro. It seems as though hugely superior image quality and a more stable framerate will make the PS5 Pro the definitive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth platform, so it's not a title to be missed if you're picking up the console.

Although it's the second part of the new Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, this is still a decent starting point for newcomers that does a good job catching you up on the world and story so far. It's also absolutely bursting with hundreds of hours of content and, even though I started playing around launch, I still haven't managed to hit the credits yet.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is on sale for just $46.89 / £46.89 right now. There's also a twin pack discounted too which includes the first game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, for just $66.99 / £63.64. As I said before, playing its predecessor is not 100% required but this is still a great deal if you don't own either.

3. Demon's Souls

Before Dark Souls there was Demon's Souls. This underrated 2009 gem was faithfully remade for PS5 and, as you might remember, was one of the console's biggest launch titles in 2020. Despite its age, it still remains one of its most desirable exclusives and will be one of the first to receive a PS5 Pro upgrade. This will be a great opportunity to dive in if you missed out the first time around.

If you've played any Dark Souls game (or even a bit of Elden Ring) then you know the deal here. A dark fantasy world, seriously punishing enemy encounters, and strictly limited resources make for a real challenge that is incredibly rewarding to beat. Even on the base PS5, Demon's Souls looks absolutely fantastic so I'm seriously looking forward to discovering how much better its visuals will be on the PS5 Pro.

It is currently discounted to just $29.39 / £34.99 which is under half price and a great rate for any first-party Sony game.

4. Horizon Forbidden West

While the recently revealed Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has been stealing a lot of the spotlight, Sony has also confirmed that the second game in the Horizon series will be enhanced on PS5 Pro. The developers have stated that the existing quality mode preset will be able to run at a rock solid 60fps on the platform, plus benefit from improvements to lighting, shadows, depth-of-field effects, and much more.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by hostile machines, Horizon Forbidden West is a top choice if you're searching for an open world that you can really get lost in. I played it back around the launch period but honestly didn't get very far, so hopefully the arrival of the PS5 Pro will give me the incentive to dive back in and finish what I started.

As it only launched around two years ago, the game is usually pretty pricey but can currently be found on sale for just $29.99 / £32.99.

5. The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition

We expect that plenty of Ubisoft titles will be receiving the PS5 Pro treatment, but one of the first to be confirmed was The Crew Motorfest. This open-world racer is a great alternative to the likes of the Forza Horizon series, with a similar MMO-like feel and a focus on freedom. It's set in a sprawling recreation of Hawaii, with immaculate tropical vibes that are just the thing to keep your spirits up as we approach the colder months of the year.

Right now you can secure a massive saving on the Deluxe Edition of the game, which is on sale for just $31.99 / £29.99. This version comes with some nifty bonus content: the Fitted Rainbow Pack, Fitted Jungle Pack, and Fitted Ultimate Pack. These contain some unique special edition cars, plus cosmetics for your character and some themed car customization items.

These aren't essential to have by any means, but are a great little bonus considering the fact that the Deluxe Edition currently comes in cheaper than the standard version.

6. Dragon's Dogma 2

Now here's a real change of pace. Dragon's Dogma 2 certainly won't be for everyone but, if you're a lover of traditional RPGs, then it simply cannot be missed. It's a gigantic fantasy adventure that's not afraid to constantly challenge you, offering countless unpredictable threats that consistently catch you off guard. I can't even put a figure on the number of times that I've died, but each time it's been absolutely hilarious and something that I could never see coming.

Importantly, no part of Dragon's Dogma 2 ever feels too difficult or unfair. Rather, it's more of a funny anecdote generator, even if the story itself is quite serious. It also looks stunning on PS5, but did suffer from pretty jagged framerates at launch making it a prime candidate for the PS5 Pro. Capcom has confirmed that the game will make full use of PSSR, hopefully leading to a much smoother experience.

You can currently pick it up for just $39.89 / £31.79, which is a very fair price considering the quality of the game and the sheer amount of content that it offers.