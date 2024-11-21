How to watch the 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards 2024

The Golden Joystick Awards 2024 airs on November 21

The Awards is celebrating its 42nd year

Actor Ben Starr will host the awards show

The 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards is set to air later today, where the winners across 21 categories voted for by the public will finally be announced.

To prepare for the ceremony, here's everything you need to know about the event, including when and where to watch, as well as what to expect.

Start time

The Golden Joystick Awards 2024, which will be celebrating its 42nd year, will air today, November 21, at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CEST.

Where to watch

Viewers can tune in to the ceremony by watching the livestream across multiple social channels, including YouTube , Twitch , Steam , Facebook and X / Twitter . The awards show can also be watched on Ginx TV , Future Games Show , GamesRadar , and PC Gamer .

What to expect

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Final Fantasy 16 actor Ben Starr alongside other special guests like Alex McKenna, Alix Wilton Regan, Derek Siow, Neil Newbon, Patricia Summersett, Samantha Béart, and more.

More than 125 games, studios, hardware, and TV shows will be represented across 21 categories, like Ultimate Game of the Year and Console Game of the Year.

A few new categories have also been introduced this year, including Still Playing - PC & Console and Still Playing - Mobile, Best Indie Game - Self Published, and Best Game Adaptation.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Among the games nominated in the Console Game of the Year are the critically acclaimed Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Dragon's Dogma 2, Helldivers 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead the shortlist with six nominations each, followed by Helldivers 2 with five nominations, and Balatro with four nominations.

Viewers can also expect a live musical performance during the ceremony featuring music from some of the nominated games, along with tracks from a selection of classic games that will be performed by video game composers Lucia La Rezza and Mark Choi.