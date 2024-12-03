This discounted JBL headset is a top gaming gift, and at under $20 I can see why

Searching for a budget-friendly gaming gift? Then look no further than this discounted pair of gaming headphones, which is currently a number one best seller at Amazon.

Right now you can pick up the JBL Quantum 100 wired gaming headset for just $19.95 (was $39.95) at Amazon. That's a massive 50% discount and just 2 cents above this model's lowest-ever price.

I think this headset would make for an excellent present because of its multi-platform compatibility. Whether you're buying for someone on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation, it will work absolutely perfectly.

Read on for a more detailed breakdown of this offer.

Today's best gaming headset deal

The JBL Quantum 100 is a great option if you're after a cheap but effective multi-platform gaming headset. It uses a 3.5mm headphone connector for wide compatibility and has some decent features despite its low price tag.

You get a detachable microphone, which can be removed for a more slim and streamlined look. Because of this, it works well as a gaming headset that you can out and about because you won't have to worry about the microphone getting damaged in your bag.

The headset's earcups use a soft foam, making it more comfortable than many other budget options.

For even more JBL Quantum 100 deals, you can see the best prices in your region below.