This discounted JBL headset is a top gaming gift, and at under $20 I can see why
An affordable, giftable headset
Searching for a budget-friendly gaming gift? Then look no further than this discounted pair of gaming headphones, which is currently a number one best seller at Amazon.
Right now you can pick up the JBL Quantum 100 wired gaming headset for just $19.95 (was $39.95) at Amazon. That's a massive 50% discount and just 2 cents above this model's lowest-ever price.
I think this headset would make for an excellent present because of its multi-platform compatibility. Whether you're buying for someone on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation, it will work absolutely perfectly.
Read on for a more detailed breakdown of this offer.
Today's best gaming headset deal
This $20 discount takes the JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset down to an even more budget-friendly priced. This wired model is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation and features a detachable microphone in addition to comfortable foam ear cups.
UK price: was £29.99 now $18.74 at Amazon
The JBL Quantum 100 is a great option if you're after a cheap but effective multi-platform gaming headset. It uses a 3.5mm headphone connector for wide compatibility and has some decent features despite its low price tag.
You get a detachable microphone, which can be removed for a more slim and streamlined look. Because of this, it works well as a gaming headset that you can out and about because you won't have to worry about the microphone getting damaged in your bag.
The headset's earcups use a soft foam, making it more comfortable than many other budget options.
For even more JBL Quantum 100 deals, you can see the best prices in your region below.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.