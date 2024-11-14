The Secretlab Black Friday sale has arrived - and these are my favorite deals
Save on top gaming chairs
Listen up gamers, if you like to play sat on a gaming chair and want to upgrade your setup then this selection of offers is for you. Secretlab is currently hosting its massive Black Friday sale, offering huge discounts on some of its top gaming chairs.
The start of the show is the Secretlab Titan Evo, which is discounted by up to $100. You can save $30 on the classic Secretlab Titan Evo, which is now just $519 (was $549).
For the best savings, however, look at some of the special editions like the eye-catching Overwatch Tracer variant which is discounted by $100 to only $524 (was $624).
Other chairs are also discounted, including the recently released Secretlab Titan Evo Lite line. All models are just $419 (was $449).
Here's a more detailed breakdown of each offer, plus prices in the UK.
Today's best gaming chair deals
Right now you can save $30 on the black Secretlab Titan Evo. This is one of the brand's highest-rated chairs and a TechRadar favorite.
UK price: was £469 now £439 at Secretlab
For even bigger discounts, look at some of the special edition chairs like this eye-catching Tracer design. At $100 off, this is a fantastic pick for Overwatch fans after a comfortable seat.
UK price (XL): was £499 now £569 at Secretlab
All models in the more budget-oriented Titan Evo Lite line are also discounted by $30, which is a decent saving if you've been on the fence.
UK price: was £389 now £359 at Secretlab
Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs on the market, most notably its Secretlab Titan Evo line. We awarded the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 four and a half stars out of five in our review, praising its excellent build quality, finish, and ergonomics. Although designed primarily for gaming, these chairs are also a great fit for office work given the high level of support that they offer.
The Secretlab Titan Evo Lite is a more streamlined version of the Titan Evo, losing the adjustable lumbar support and using slightly different materials. It's a good alternative if you can't quite spring out for the full version.
You can browse a range of other offers on Secretlab chairs below.
