The best Turtle Beach budget headset is down to its lowest price ever

Amazon is squeezing in some generous tech and accessory deals before its seasonal Prime Day, including this affordable Turtle Beach headset. You can get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max on Amazon for $129.95 (was $179.99) at Amazon.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is the 2nd gen successor to Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 headset. This is the lowest price we've seen so far, enough that it's only $10 more than the less advanced Stealth 600 Max. Of course, it's more expensive than Turtle Beach's absolute cheapest headset, but it also incorporates premium materials and upgraded sound technology that makes it more cost-effective. In short, it's good value for the price, especially when this type of headset easily shoots past $170.

Today’s best Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: was $179.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is an affordable wireless gaming headset with cross-console compatibility and premium materials. It offers 2.4GHz Bluetooth connectivity for lag-free listening and over 40 hours of battery life without charging. It connects with many gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, and includes a USB-C cable for wired connection and charging.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max features a lag-free 2.4GHz wireless connection that can last over 40 hours on a single charge. It's compatible with most gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It even has a USB-C cable so you can plug it into your platform of choice.



In our Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max review, TechRadar praises its strong bass and gaming sound effects, comfortable design, and good connectivity. The speakers and microphone support immersive audio and voice chat for clear communication and listening. It also offers comfy memory foam ear cushions and a sturdy metal-reinforced headband that feels more durable than cheaper gaming headsets.

