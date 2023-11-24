Stock up on gifts for the holidays for less with these great Black Friday deals on gaming Lego sets

Everybody enjoys assembling a bit of Lego, but did you know that the legendary toy brand also caters to gamers? There are a good number of sets based on iconic video game franchises nestled among the company’s other offerings, including licensed products based on Sonic and Super Mario.

You can even find intricate recreations of popular retro consoles (like the Nintendo Entertainment System) aimed towards a more adult audience. Whether you’re shopping for a treat for yourself or for gifts to give younger fans over the holiday season, now is a perfect time to secure discounts on gaming Lego sets as part of the ongoing Black Friday gaming deals at a wide range of major retailers.

To save you the trouble of trawling through endless listings, I have embarked on the noble quest to seek out the very best discounts on all things gaming Lego that are available right now. While Lego model sets are traditionally very expensive, these savings can help bring those lofty prices down to more affordable levels. I have endeavored to include a fairly broad selection of themes here, so if you’re a fan of one particular line, like Lego Super Mario, then it may be worth taking a moment to explore some of the smaller discounts available on some of the line’s other sets at the retailers linked.

Today's best gaming Lego set deals

Lego Ideas Sonic Green Hill Zone: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is a phenomenal discount on a set that is absolutely perfect for both adults and kids. Containing a huge 1125 pieces, this is a highly detailed model of the iconic Green Hill Zone from the Sonic The Hedgehog series that is ideal for both decoration and play. Its impressive size also makes it an ideal holiday gift. UK price: was £69.99 now £57.99 at Amazon

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy's Animal Rescue Island: was $49.99 now $42.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 - A slightly smaller saving on another Sonic The Hedgehog themed model, this particular set is better suited for younger fans. Featuring cute animals and minifigures of both Amy and Tails from the games, it's easy to build and has plenty of potential for play. This is a particularly good deal in the UK, where the set is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon. UK price: was £46.99 now £30.99 at Amazon

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Walmart

Save $12 - This Lego Super Mario set is quite unusual in that it contains a high-tech electronic version of Luigi rather than a standard minifigure. In addition to having slightly unsettling moving LCD eyes, Luigi can produce sounds and music from the games as he navigates the course. As a small Starter Course, this is best paired with an Expansion Set for even more interactivity. UK price: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Nintendo

Lego Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Lego

Save $32 - This is a big saving on a large Expansion Set from the Lego Super Mario line. With a tower modelled after the building found in the game's Mushroom Kingdom and a Peach Suit for compatible Lego Super Mario figures to wear, it is important to note that you need to own a Starter Course set in order to make full use of this model's features. UK price: was £59.99 now £35.99 at Lego

Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck: was $89.99 now $73.99 at Amazon

Save $16 - A wonderful gift for PlayStation fans of any age, this large model of the Tallneck from Horizon Forbidden West also comes with an adorable Aloy minifigure. It features an impressive level of detail which makes it just the thing for an avid PlayStation gamer to display on their shelf. UK price: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Don't worry if you're outside of the US or UK. Here are the best deals on gaming Lego sets in your region:

