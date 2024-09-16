Save over $100 on this PS5 compatible SSD to sort out your storage before the PS5 Pro arrives

Don't waste money upgrading to the PS5 Pro if you're just after more storage space for your games. This brilliant SSD deal lets you pick up a PS5-compatible model with plenty of capacity from a top manufacturer at a lowest-ever price.

The Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB SSD is on sale for just $139.99 (was 249.99) at Best Buy and a few other retailers. That's a massive $105 discount and matches this model's lowest-ever price according to Amazon price data. This saving also puts the Seagate FireCuda 530R at a lower price than many comparable 2TB SSDs right now.

It's an excellent choice if you're after a no-nonsense PS5-compatible SSD. This model performs above the recommended specifications for PS5 and comes fitted with a heatsink for easy installation right out of the box.

Save over $100 on a PS5 SSD

Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB SSD: was $244.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

This is an excellent deal on a PS5-compatible SSD, saving you $105 and undercutting the prices of many comparable models. With an included heatsink, the Seagate FireCuda 530R can be fitted right out of the box. The 2TB capacity will also offer plenty of space for your game library. Price check: Amazon - $139.99 | Walmart - $139.99

The Seagate FireCuda 530R is an excellent choice if you're after a top-performing PS5 SSD. It offers read speeds up to 7,400mb/s and write speeds up to 6,900mb/s, which is on par with many of the best SSDs for PS5 and more than enough to have any of the best PS5 games running smoothly.

In addition to the base PS5, this drive will also be fully compatible with the upcoming PS5 Pro - making it a worthwhile investment even if you intend to upgrade to the newer system down the line. If you're keen to lock down a pre-order of the new console right now, make sure that you check out our PS5 Pro pre-orders guide.

The 2TB capacity will store a huge number of games, especially when combined with the existing storage space of your console. To put this figure in context, a full installation of Horizon Forbidden West takes up roughly 150GB of space. This drive would be able to store more than 13 copies of the game or an even greater number of smaller titles.

Those who haven't installed a PS5 SSD before should make sure that they consult our detailed guide on how to upgrade your PS5 internal storage. The process is surprisingly simple, even for a beginner, and can be accomplished in just a few minutes if you follow each step carefully.

For other storage options, it's also worth considering any of the best PS5 external hard drives. If you're outside of the US, you can find a range of similar PS5 SSD deals in your region below.