My favorite mobile controller has never been cheaper at Amazon

Can't get enough of Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile? Then a high-quality mobile controller is an absolute must-have and can massively improve your play experience.

Luckily, right now you can pick up the very best mobile controller that I've ever tested at an absolutely incredible price. The Razer Kishi Ultra is currently discounted to only $119.64 (was $149.99) at Amazon - a $30.35 price cut and a new lowest-ever price for the online retail giant.

It might sound like quite a hefty amount to pay for a mobile controller, but it really is worthwhile compared to the competition - with loads of absolutely top-end features that make it the best around.

Today's best mobile controller deal

What makes the Razer Kishi Ultra so good? Well, a lot of it comes down to comfort. I've used a lot of mobile controllers and I can say for certain that this model is substantially more comfortable than the rest. It has full-size grips, which are akin to something like the Xbox Wireless Controller, so doesn't leave your hands aching after a few hours of play.

It looks great too, with a sleek premium feel and customizable RGB lighting. It also has Razer's lovely clicky mecha-tactile buttons, which are perfect for rapid inputs if you're playing a fast-paced shooter like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. There's no shortage of software features either, with a virtual controller mode that enhances compatibility with titles where mobile gamepads are not fully supported - such as League of Legends Wild Rift.

If you're outside the US and want to check on the latest prices in your region, you can do so below.