Lexar has launched the Play 2280, a new PS5 SSD

Memory manufacturer Lexar has today released the Lexar Play 2280, a new SSD designed specifically for PlayStation 5.

The drive, which is intended to meet the needs of most players, boasts a sequential read speed of up to 7,400MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 6,500MB/s. This is well above the 5,500MB/s sequential read speed that is recommended by Sony.

It also comes with a heatsink pre-installed, so you don’t need to worry about fitting your own, in addition to a five-year limited warranty. It weighs just 1.82oz / 51.5g and, as a standard PCIe 4.0 SSD in the 2280 form factor, is fully compatible with desktop PCs and laptops that offer the interface, too.

It is currently available in a 2TB and 4TB capacity, with an 8TB model set for release later this year. The 2TB model can be found on Amazon for around $230 / £174.99, while the 4TB model costs $379.99 / £329.99. This is a little expensive compared to the countless similar drives that are currently on sale at discounts, but still not a bad starting price given the specs.

If other Lexar products are anything to go by, I wouldn’t be surprised if this model receives a number of substantial discounts throughout the year, particularly around major sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. In fact, with the right discount this model looks like it could easily become the best SSD for PS5 for a large number of gamers.

Elsewhere, Western Digital has revealed a new 8TB PS5 SSD, though it costs about as much as two PS5s. Although there’s no pricing information yet, I’m definitely eager to find out just how much the upcoming 8TB Lexar Play 2280 will go for. If it manages to undercut its competitors, it could become the go-to model for those seeking such a large storage upgrade.

